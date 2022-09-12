Proposed Trade With Rival Sends Cowboys a New Dynamic Quarterback

The solution to the Dallas Cowboys woes at quarterback may lie within their NFC East rivals in Philadelphia. Throughout the offseason, we made the case for why a trade with the Eagles for veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew makes a lot of sense, especially given Dak Prescott’s recent injury history.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott is projected to miss six to eight weeks as he recovers from thumb surgery. Would the Eagles be willing to help out a rival at the most important position in sports?

The cost may have gone up for the Cowboys acquire Minshew, but the Eagles likely have a price where they would be willing to make a trade given the team’s faith in Jalen Hurts. Former NFL scout turned Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy suggested the Cowboys should reach out to the Eagles to discuss Minshew’s possible availability. A potential trade for Minshew could now cost the Cowboys a day-two pick, per Nagy.

“It’ll never happen because of NFC East rivalry but Gardner Minshew starting for Cowboys the next two months would be fun,” Nagy said in a series of September 12 tweets. “Probably isn’t greater trade leverage scenario than Cowboys needing half-season starting QB & dealing w/ GM who’s also owner. Howie Roseman only gave up 6th for Gardner Minshew. If Howie could get 2nd/3rd for Minshew it would be impressive flip. Jalen Hurts is incredibly durable.”

The Cowboys & Eagles Pulled Off a Trade During the 2021 NFL Draft

The most electric play of the Gardner Minshew Era… ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/12hUK74JVh — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 28, 2021

There is precedent for these two rivals to work together as Philadelphia and Dallas previously agreed to a 2021 draft day trade during the first round. Dallas traded down from No. 10 to No. 12 where they eventually selected Micah Parsons, while Philadelphia landed DeVonta Smith. The Cowboys were able to pick up a third-round pick and still snag a star in Parsons.

Sending Minshew to Dallas would be remarkably different given it is a quarterback, not simply moving up in the draft and the deal would need to happen during the season. The Cowboys would likely have to pay a “tax” to the Eagles given their rival status.

The Case for the Cowboys Making a Trade for Minshew

THEY DOUBTED GARDNER MINSHEW pic.twitter.com/baNhoPs1ac — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

All indications are the Cowboys will lean on Cooper Rush during Prescott’s absence. Yet, Prescott is slated to miss nearly half of the season, and by the time the star quarterback returns Dallas could already be out of the playoff race.

Minshew is on the final season of a reasonable four-year, $2.7 million contract with a $2.5 million salary in 2022. The Eagles quarterback brings with him a lot of experience given his 22 NFL starts.

Minshew’s best season came during his rookie year in 2019 when the quarterback threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes in 14 appearances for the Jaguars. The playmaking signal-caller is also a threat with his legs adding 344 rushing yards in the same season. During the 2021 season, Minshew petitioned Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to become the team’s QB1.

“I will say about Gardner, he is a competitor and he’s locked in whether he is the backup, whether he’s playing, right?” Sirianni explained during a January 6 press conference. “He’s been in both scenarios this year with the Jets game, playing in that game, not knowing if he was playing until late in that week. The guy’s going to prepare like crazy, no matter what the situation and he’s competitive.

“Every backup that we have on this team, if they didn’t want to be the starter, I’d have an issue with them being the backup. And so, Gardner has played a lot of football in this league. I got a lot of confidence in him that he’s our backup. …We always talk about wanting your backup quarterback to be able to come in and function and give you a chance to win. And we saw that he gave us [that], he was awesome in the game that he played against the Jets and so I would be disappointed if Gardner didn’t want to be the starter but obviously Jalen’s our starter.”