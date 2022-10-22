Cowboys Send Strong Message on Trade Rumors for Disgruntled Stars

The Dallas Cowboys are always a popular franchise when it comes to being mentioned as a potential landing spot for disgruntled stars. During an October 21 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece,” owner Jerry Jones was asked indirectly about Jets receiver Elijah Moore who has requested a trade. Jones spoke in general terms without naming specific players but emphasized that the Cowboys have little interest in individuals who are attempting to push their way out of their current squad.

“I’m not into a player of ours trying to blast his way out,” Jones explained. “I’m not into really having a player come to the Cowboys blasting his way out… being discontent, not being able to work with the situation. Those are usually founded in other reasons and most of them financial a lot of times. And so, I don’t see that work much, and I really look askance when I see discontent.”

As the Cowboys enter the stretch run of the season, questions continue to surround the offense, making the team a potential candidate to acquire a receiver ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. Moore may want a fresh start, but New York has shown little interest in accommodating the receiver.

“Sources: Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on October 20. “The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty.”

Jones on Possible Trades: ‘I Would Say There’s Not One’

From NFL Now: #Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play with his team this Sunday vs. the #Broncos. pic.twitter.com/ASbb6SuUAC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

So far, Dallas has been content with Noah Brown emerging as the team’s WR3 alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Jones admitted there is not a trade “that I’m seriously looking at” but left the door open for things to change. Dallas will have two games to see how the offense looks with Dak Prescott back under center before being forced to make a final decision on potential trades.

“Absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment,” Jones said when asked about a possible deal. “Not one move but could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could and [we are] always looking to get better. But I think the reality of the situation I would say there’s not one.”

Could the Cowboys Make a Run at Mims?

Denzel Mims will be active for the 1st time this season on Sunday Here are highlights from his rookie season: #Jets pic.twitter.com/1joWpcbSDX — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 21, 2022

Denzel Mims is another player that has been mentioned in trade rumors and linked to Dallas. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that the Cowboys and Jets held trade discussions about the former Baylor star prior to the start of the season, but Dallas was unwilling to meet New York’s asking price.

“We will stick with our belief that Dallas should give in to the request of the Jets and send a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver Denzel Mims, the 6-3, 207-pound Baylor product who was a second-round pick in New York now stuck in mothballs, without even getting a chance to dirty his uniform on Sundays,” Fisher wrote on October 18.

“As CowboysSI.com reported at the start of the season, the Cowboys made that call. It has been reported that the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims. And that is not exactly true. Sources told us that New York asked for a conditional fifth-round pick that would elevate to a fourth should Mims gain 500 yards receiving with his new team.”