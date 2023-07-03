Cowboys Urged to Trade $13.5 Longtime Starter: ‘A Quality Return’

The Dallas Cowboys have depth at a few key positions including cornerback that could allow the franchise to land some assets in return via trade. DaRon Bland played so well in Jourdan Lewis’ absence that the second-year defender has a good chance to be the team’s starting nickel corner this upcoming season.

Lewis’ $4.5 million base salary is the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract. This is a lot of money to pay a veteran who could end up being the Cowboys’ fourth cornerback on the depth chart. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes trading Lewis could net Dallas “a quality return.”

“With Gilmore coming in to replace Brown, Bland is a candidate to replace Lewis, who will be a free agent in 2024,” Knox wrote on July 3, 2023. “While keeping Lewis for depth purposes would make plenty of sense, the Cowboys could potentially get a quality return by trading him. They would also save $4.7 million in 2023 cap space by dealing him.”

Lewis started 43 games over his six seasons with the Cowboys and has been a full-time starter over the last three years. The veteran played in six games in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. Lewis is just one season removed from posting 61 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 3 interceptions during 16 appearances in 2021.

Trevon Diggs on Future With Dallas Cowboys: ‘Hopefully Something Gets Figured Out’

All eyes are on star defender Trevon Diggs who is heading into the final season of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract. It remains to be seen whether Dallas will be able to sign Diggs to a long-term contract extension before the season begins.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs told The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a May 3 interview. “I love Dallas. I love being here. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Even if the Cowboys hold onto Lewis, this could be the veteran’s final season in Dallas. The Cowboys face crucial decisions at cornerback moving forward not only with Diggs’ contract, but Lewis along with Stephon Gilmore are slated to hit free agency in 2024.

All signs point to Dallas making Diggs the priority. The Cowboys are also hoping Bland can build off what he showed during his rookie season.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed that the front office has “touched base” with all the key veterans’ representation who are extension eligible, which would include Diggs. Jones indicated that most veterans prefer to wait to sign new deals making it challenging for teams to ink their players to early extensions.

“Our goal would be hopefully to start to chip away at this because we do have guys up,” Jones told reporters on June 5. “Whether it’s a Steele. Whether it’s a Diggs. Whether it’s CeeDee, right on down the line. We got guys that [are] going to need to be addressed as we move forward, but our focus is also on winning in 2023.

“…”Usually the price goes up from one year to the next, but people don’t seem to be in that type of hurry. But if the opportunities there, we’d sure like to get one, two, three of these guys signed.”

It is hard to imagine the Cowboys landing a massive return in a trade for Lewis. The veteran is heading into the final season of his contract and coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Dallas could find a team willing to send back a day-three pick, but the front office will need to decide whether a future late-round selection is worth sacrificing their current cornerback depth.