Micah Parsons Drops Hint on Possible Cowboys Trade

Does Micah Parsons know something about the possible Dallas Cowboys trade rumors? While Cowboys news has owner Jerry Jones downplaying a possible deal, Parsons is throwing gas on the fire during his weekly Bleacher Report show called “The Edge.”

Parsons noted that Dallas could make a trade citing a possible move on the offensive line, cornerback or linebacker as potential areas of need. Deals have to completed by the NFL trade deadline on October 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

“I think we could make a trade,” Parsons noted on October 30. “The Cowboys could make a trade to get more depth at o-line. Or depth at corner or d-line, you can’t get enough. Or even linebacker. Missing [Leighton] Vander Esch right now, but Markquese Bell is truly stepping up.

“I want to see what the Titans do with Derrick Henry. I think the Ravens could use a trade right now. Go get them a running back, more running back depth.”

Watch below to see Parsons’ full comments on the NFL trade deadline rumors.



Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons thinks the Cowboys could make a trade for more depth in the offensive line, at corner, in the defensive line or at linebacker going into the trade deadline…#DallasCowboys (🎥: The Edge w/@MicahhParsons11 on @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/AhkiIQNTzI — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 30, 2023

NFL Trade Rumors: Owner Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Make Calls

Jones has been making the media rounds and continues to downplay a possible Cowboys deal. Keep in mind, Jones indicated a move was coming during the 2022 NFL trade deadline only for the team to stand pat after acquiring Johnathan Hankins. Jones surprised by indicating that the Cowboys will not be making trade calls.

“It’ll have to come our way. I don’t want to preclude it in any way, but it always does,” Jones noted during an October 24 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “You have a lot of machinations that you’re working with every day, I do, but the initiation of an opportunity to make a trade at this time that would help us, principally has to start on the other end. That’s not showing a lack of aggressiveness, it’s just that’s where it starts.

“I like where we are with our personnel today, so I’m not thinking in any way that we need to upgrade our roster.”



Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Exploring Possible Defensive Trades

Despite Jones posturing, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reports the Cowboys are “shopping and is making calls, with the emphasis on defensive help.” The Cowboys insider notes that Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is a name to watch for Dallas.

“Sources have detailed to CowboysSI.com the Cowboys’ desire to bolster their defense in a deal that makes fiscal sense,” Fisher wrote on October 31. “Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been featured on the short list of teams that “have interest” in the the 24-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in 2020 who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

“… The potential compensatory pick that Dallas would get would ease the long-term pain of losing him [Johnson is a free agent in 2024]. (As would the 2024 return from season-ending injury of Trevon Diggs.) But the immediate reward for employing him now? He’d man one boundary and Stephon Gilmore the other, with DaRon Bland moving back into the slot … and Dallas’ ‘Doomsday’ defense would be one step closer to the ultimate goal.”

Time will tell if Parsons has inside info or if his comments are merely wishful thinking.