Insider Reveals Cowboys’ Likely Decision on Raiders Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned as a possible landing spot in trade rumors for Las Vegas Raiders star playmaker Davante Adams. With a contract extension looming for CeeDee Lamb, the chances are slim that the Cowboys will pursue an expensive move for Adams. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher sees the Dallas front office sitting out these trade talks and instead push to get Lamb more involved in the offense.

“But we’re betting the Cowboys front office’s view of Dallas’ red zone problem is this: Let’s not throw money at it (in the form of Adams’ massive contract); let’s throw the football at it … with Lamb on the receiving end,” Fisher wrote on September 29, 2023.

“Adams teaming with Lamb is a sexy idea. But these sort of proposals usually ignore the cap implications (two $20 million wideouts creates what most experts would term a ‘cap imbalance’) and also ignore the trade cost.”

Adams’ expensive five-year, $140 million contract runs through the 2026 season. The star wideout has a $14.7 million cap hit this season but this number jumps up to $25.3 million for 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Being Labeled as a Possible Landing Spot for Las Vegas Raiders Star Davante Adams

The Adams trade rumors started heating up after the playmaker expressed a sense of urgency following the team’s loss to the Steelers in Week 3. Financial possibilities aside, Dallas makes some sense given the team’s red zone woes to start the season. Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler labeled the Cowboys as one of the top landing spots for the playmaker.

“Team brass signed wideout Brandin Cooks and drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker (second round) as reinforcements this offseason, but Adams would provide a weapon Dallas simply doesn’t have,” Fowler detailed on September 29.

“The Cowboys are over the cap for the 2024 season, but the pressure to win this year could spur them into action, even if an Adams trade would mean less money for extension candidates in the offseason.”

Adams has had three straight seasons posting more than 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns. The veteran had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 17 starts during the 2022 season. Despite the consistent production, paying two receivers more than $20 million annually would make it challenging for Dallas to build a complete roster around the stars.

Dallas Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Is Projected to Land a 4-Year, $97 Million Contract

Lamb has been involved in the Cowboys offense but is still looking for his first touchdown. The receiver posted 19 receptions for 273 yards through the first three matchups this season.

Lamb’s four-year, $14 million rookie contract runs through the 2024 season, and the Cowboys can also pick up the star’s fifth-year option for 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler is headed for a sizable raise in the coming years.

Spotrac projects Lamb’s market value to be a four-year, $97 million contract. This would give Lamb an average annual salary of $24.4 million. For context, Lamb’s current salary is $2.5 million with a $4.45 million cap hit for 2023. Dallas would be wise to take full advantage of the current roster with players like Lamb and Micah Parsons still on their rookie deals.