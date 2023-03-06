Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Landing $100 Million Star for 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to star Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey dating back to the 2016 NFL draft when the franchise opted to take Ezekiel Elliott over the Florida State standout with the No. 4 selection. The Rams are exploring trade options for Ramsey who still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $100 million contract and is slated to have a $17 million salary for 2023.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together three intriguing potential trade opportunities for the Cowboys with a Ramsey deal headlining the options. The proposed trade has Dallas sending eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith and a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Ramsey.

“As a creative solution, the Cowboys could consider including offensive tackle Tyron Smith as part of a trade package,” Knox wrote on March 6, 2023. “Now, there has been no buzz about Dallas looking to move Smith, but he is in the final year of his contract, and the Cowboys have an in-house replacement in 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith. Trading Smith would also save $9.6 million off the cap.

“Dallas could swap a player on an expiring contract for a premium corner who is under contract through 2025. Los Angeles, meanwhile, could get help for an offensive line that allowed 59 sacks in 2022. Given the contract statuses, Dallas might have to sweeten the deal a bit, but this hypothetical package would allow them to keep their first-round selection.”

The Cowboys Would Likely Need to Trade a High Draft Pick to Have a Chance at Landing Jalen Ramsey

.@TomPelissero discusses the trade talks the Rams have been having about the six-time Pro Bowler CB Jalen Ramsey. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/JMdiCN1IsD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 25, 2023

Smith has been a popular name mentioned as a potential cap casualty this offseason, but the Cowboys reaffirmed their desire to retain the star tackle during their media rounds at the NFL Combine. The former Pro Bowler still has one season remaining on an eight-year, $97.6 million contract and has missed significant time in seven straight seasons. Smith has played in just 17 games for the Cowboys over the last three years.

There are obvious complications to this wild hypothetical trade proposal including Dallas having the ability to take on the $47 million that Ramsey is owed over the next three seasons. Since the Cowboys passed on Ramsey in favor of Elliott, the cornerback has been critical of the franchise and owner Jerry Jones. Even with the inclusion of Smith in the deal, Dallas would likely need to trade a much higher pick than a fourth-round selection to have a chance at landing Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey & Trevon Diggs Would Form One of the Top NFL CB Duos

“There’s a lot of top guys. I like watching @TrevonDiggs, obviously.” Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey’s list of top CBs begins with the Cowboys star:pic.twitter.com/Twx74MFexg — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 7, 2022

Ramsey notched 88 tackles, 18 pass deflections and four interceptions during 17 starts for the Rams in 2022. The corner is one of a number of veterans the Rams are expected to move on from this offseason with the team more than $14 million above the salary cap. Ramsey earned a stellar 86.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

The addition of Ramsey would give Dallas a dynamic cornerback duo alongside Trevon Diggs. It would also provide the Cowboys some insurance in case the franchise is unable to come to terms on a new long-term deal with Diggs. The star corner is heading into the final season of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie deal. Diggs could become a free agent in 2024 if the corner does not agree to a contract extension this offseason.