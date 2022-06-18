Cowboys Could Trade 8-Time Pro Bowl Starter to Rival, Says Analyst

The long-term future of Tyron Smith with the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain prompting some analysts to wonder if the team could look to trade the eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested a trade proposal that has the Cowboys sending Smith to the team’s historic rival in Pittsburgh in exchange for a third-round pick. Kay referenced previous deals for Trent Williams and Duane Brown as a baseline for a potential trade, but Smith’s injury history likely decreases his value to other teams.

“While Smith is still undeniably productive on the field—he made his eighth Pro Bowl last year despite appearing in just 11 games—his spotty availability, rising costs and readily available replacement could render him expendable,” Kay wrote on June 15.

“…While Dallas may not field many offers for Smith because of concerns about his health, there is precedent for aging tackles to return a decent haul of draft capital. A 31-year-old Trent Williams netted third- and fifth-round picks, and Duane Brown was traded for second- and third-rounders when he was 32 years old.

“Getting back a third-rounder for Smith would be a win for the Cowboys, and a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers should be happy to oblige. The Steelers had PFF’s No. 26-rated offensive line in 2021 while deploying ineffective rookie Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Smith Played in a Combined 13 Games Over the Last 2 Seasons

Smith missed six games last season with injuries and only played in a combined 13 contests over the last two years. The veteran tackle has missed at least three games in six straight seasons, calling into question his long-term availability.

There is also the issue of Smith’s price tag as the star tackle has two seasons remaining on an eight-year, $97.6 million deal. Smith is slated to make $13.5 million in each of the next two seasons, a substantial cost for a player who has missed significant time.

Cowboys on Tyler Smith: ‘We Really Believe He Can Be a Really Top, Top Left Tackle’

Despite all of Smith’s shortcomings, teams around the NFL are badly in need of offensive line help. Even if Smith is sidelined for multiple games, he would still provide the Steelers with much-needed help to keep rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett upright. The Cowboys indicated they plan to eventually swap one Smith for another at left tackle after selecting Tyler Smith with the No. 24 pick.

“The only thing I would add to this, the key thing with Smith is just his ability,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones explained during an April 28 press conference. “We think he can be our left tackle for a long time, at some point in time. Obviously, we got the best in the business now in Tyron Smith, but at some point [with] his ability we really believe he can be a really top, top left tackle.”

The question is just how soon this transition will happen, but the Cowboys may be inclined to keep Smith for another season. Dallas could still explore trading Smith next offseason as the offensive lineman heads into the final year of his contract.