Ex-Cowboys WR Thinks New Quarterback Could Surpass Dak Prescott

After six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Noah Brown got to know Dak Prescott pretty well.

So when Brown signed with the Houston Texans this offseason, he couldn’t help but make a comparison between Prescott and his new, rookie quarterback CJ Stroud — who he feels could be better than his former Cowboys QB.

“They’re both great quarterbacks — great arm talent,” Brown said of Prescott and Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. “That’s a great class to be in. I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it. So, you know, I’m rooting for C.J. and I’m willing to have his back on anything.”

Prescott is coming off a turbulent year where he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games. He threw 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. The turnovers were an issue but Prescott has shown some qualities of a top-tier quarterback. He passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games, helping the Cowboys to the Divisional Round.

Noah Brown Coming Off Career Year in Dallas

The Cowboys selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2017 draft out of Ohio State. He’s coming off a career year with Dallas, catching 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns last season. All those were more than his previous five seasons in the NFL combined.

Brown’s deal with the Texans was for one year and $2.6 million and he’s hoping to maintain his upward trajectory with Stroud as his quarterback.

“I know C.J. has great arm talent,” Brown said. “The little bit of time I’ve been here working with him, he’s picked up the offense fast, taken ownership of his reps. I think that can only lead to positive things.”

There were rumors ahead of the draft that the Cowboys were intrigued by Stroud, although there was little to no chance that they’d be able to move up high enough in the pick the Buckeyes standout.

Stroud helped lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff, passing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He was even better a year ago, passing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dak Prescott Confident in New-Look Cowboys Offense

The Cowboys offense will look different next season and Prescott will have a few new weapons to work with. Premier among those is Brandin Cooks, who the Cowboys swung a trade for this offseason. Cooks will combine with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to give Dallas a formidable top trio of pass-catchers.

“Real speed. Runs the same way every time. I think that’s the most important thing,” Prescott said of Cooks. “When you have speed like that, for him to be able to do it every play, every route, the start of every route, the cornerbacks, defense, they don’t know what they’re getting. It all looks the same.”

The Cowboys are also making a shift when it comes to their playbook, with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties. So far, Prescott has liked what he’s seen from what he’s dubbed the “Texas-Coast” offense.