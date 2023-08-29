Giants Release Former Cowboys WR in 53-Man Roster Cuts: Report

The Dallas Cowboys and their rivals are making cuts toward the 53-man roster limits, with the New York Giants releasing a former Cowboys starting WR. Cole Beasley has already retired once in his career, but it’s does not appear like he’s considering hanging up his cleats after his release.

The 34-year-old receiver is looking to play in his 12th NFL season after spending seven years with the Cowboys and then another three years with the Buffalo Bills before a brief stint as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Beasley is being released by the Giants but may still have a place with the team.

“Cole Beasley won’t be on the initial 53-man roster for the #Giants but is expected to stick around, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on X on August 29. “Could start back on the practice squad to get fully healthy first.”

Beasley has been dealing with a quad issue over the past few weeks, but it does not appear to be an issue that will keep him out long-term. The Giants may want to keep him, but Beasley being waived means that the other 31 teams of the NFL can pick him up on the wire.

Don’t anticipate the Cowboys being one of those squads, but it will be worth monitoring to see where Beasley ends up.

Beasley Continuing Career with Giants?

Few players are able to reach 10+ years of experience in the NFL, but Beasley has done so and still looks like he something to contribute despite being 34 years old. Cowboys fans will know his skill-set well and that his technical ability as a route-runner and catcher has set up a long career.

Beasley was an undrafted free agent when Dallas signed him in 2012. The former SMU receiver slowly carved out more responsibility on the offense after initially being a special teams-focused player. By the end of his time with the Cowboys, he had amassed 3271 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns across 103 appearances per PFR.

However, his most productive seasons came after his move to Buffalo. Beasley racked up 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020, and he totaled 2456 receiving yards in 48 appearances.

Last year, Buffalo was ready to move on from Beasley which led to him briefly joining the Buccaneers. The former Cowboy barely appeared with just two games played before being released, then retiring, un-retiring, and finally rejoining the Bills for the end of their season and ensuing postseason games.

Cowboys Trade Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins

While the Giants figure out Beasley and their 53-man roster, Dallas made waves by making a significant trade with the Miami Dolphins. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are swapping cornerback Kelvin Joseph for Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene.

“Trade: Dolphins are sending 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, Dallas’ former second-round pic, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X on August 29.

Joseph and Igbinoghene both represent failed projects for their respective teams. While Igbinoghene was a first-rounder rather than a second-round pick, both were highly touted prospects that were expected to make an impact early and often.

Interestingly enough, neither player ever started more than two games in a single season for their respective squads. Both teams will hope a change of scenery can unlock the talent the two CBs showed off in college.