Cowboys Star Trolls Dak Prescott Critic After Giants Win: ‘You Don’t Wash Yo A**’

The latest criticism on Dak Prescott just got a viral response from a Dallas Cowboys teammate after the team’s win over the New York Giants.

Prescott had to watch from the sidelines on Monday night as he recovers from a fractured thumb, and is potentially going to be back for the contest against the Los Angeles Rams. However, he is “catching strays” in the meantime.

Fox Sports radio contributor Martin Weiss noticed that Dak was shirtless during Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s post-game speech, calling out the quarterback for going shirtless for the camera after missing the game.

“Dak with his shirt off for the camera?? Bro didn’t even play,” Weiss Tweeted with a screenshot on September 27.

Evidently, Dallas corner Jourdan Lewis did not appreciate the call out, or he at least felt like he needed to set the record straight with an explicit diss of his own.

“You don’t wash yo ass after being up all day?????????????” Lewis replied to Weiss.

You don’t wash yo ass after being up all day????????????? 🤢 https://t.co/mKW8xHofQH — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) September 27, 2022

The Tweet was clearly popular as it amassed 3,200+ likes since Lewis posted it early on September 27. It wasn’t the only “clap back” Monday night, as Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence also had an answer for one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Lawrence Answers LeBron James

Thanks to his Tweets, it was clear that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was watching the Cowboys-Giants game closely. The future NBA Hall of Famer posted a few times at big moments, including a Tweet after New York running back Saquon Barkley’s touchdown.

The Giants took a 13-6 lead with a 36-yard score from Barkley in the second half, and LeBron declared that the 25-year-old was “back” to his old form.

Well, Barkley did look good with 78 yards and a score on 14 carries, but the Giants still took the loss. Lawrence made sure James remembered that with his simple response: “L.”

It’s worth noting that James also complimented Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s impressive touchdown grab later in the game. Either way, Lawrence’s response went over well on Twitter with 41,700+ favorites on the post.

Cowboys Secondary Limiting Opposing QBs

Lewis and the rest of the Dallas secondary have reason to feel good: they’ve been handling their end of things well, especially considering some of their competition.

Giants QB Daniel Jones struggled and that doesn’t come as a surprise, but Dallas’ performances against Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady paint the whole picture.

The most passing yards they’ve allowed to one QB is 212, which Brady threw in Week 1. Burrow only totaled 199 passing yards, and Jones put up 196. Further, the Cowboys’ secondary has only allowed two passing touchdowns over the first three games, matching the two interceptions they’ve brought down as well.

The Buccaneers and Bengals displayed clear offensive issues in those games, but the fact is clear: Dallas has played two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and kept them stifled for the most part.

The Cowboys ought to feel comfortable ahead of their next game, in which they take on the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz, who has already thrown three interceptions this season.