Ex-Cowboys Starter in Talks with Jets, Could Make Injury Comeback in NYC

As the Dallas Cowboys figure which players to keep for the 53-man roster, a former standout is trying to get in with the New York Jets organization. Anthony Brown had an unfortunate end to his time with the Cowboys, but the corner can get a fresh start in New York.

The Cowboys relied on Brown as a week-in, week-out option at CB for several years, but moved on from the veteran this past offseason. Now, he could be heading to the Jets according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“Some notable tryouts today: Jets worked out former #Cowboys DB Anthony Brown, 49ers worked out former first-round pick WR Corey Coleman, Raiders worked out veteran LB Vince Biegel,” Pelissero wrote on X on August 21.

There’s definitely worse landing spots for Brown, as the Jets have spent the offseason making waves with the additions of players like QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Dalvin Cook. Brown isn’t a household name compared to those two, but he was hardly an afterthought during his stint with Dallas.

At the time of writing, the Jets have not officially signed Brown.

Brown Brings Talents to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft after his college career at Purdue. It did not take long for Brown’s name to appear on the starting lineup, as the now 29-year-old CB impressed in the offseason and made his first start in Week 3 of the 2016 season.

Pro Football Reference shows that he did well as a rookie (55 tackles, 8 passes defended and an interception) but that he avoided the “sophomore slump” with an even better campaign in 2017. Brown nabbed two INTs, registered 11 PDs and earned his first sack that year.

Brown steadily worked into an important role for the Cowboys, becoming a preferred starter by 2020. While the 2020 season was hindered by injury, the former Boilermaker still impressed with two interceptions in 10 games, the first time he recorded multiple INTs since 2017.

Statistically, Brown’s best season arrived in 2021. He started 16 of 17 games and set records in almost every category. His three interceptions, 17 passes defended and 71 total tackles are all career-bests for Brown.

Unfortunately, 2022 featured both regression and injury. Brown did not record an interception and swatted seven passes, but it was ruptured Achilles in Week 13 that was the biggest downturn. It wiped out the rest of his season could have been a factor in the Cowboys electing to look elsewhere the following offseason.

Cowboys ‘Upgrade’ with Gilmore?

The departure of Brown was followed up by the Cowboys trading with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore is three years older than Brown and with four years more experience, but he also boasts honors and accomplishments that the former Dallas CB has not achieved.

Namely, Gilmore’s back-to-back All-Pro nods in 2018 and 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots. He’s also been name to the Pro Bowl five times and won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots.

That kind of success and experience makes Gilmore an exciting addition for Dallas, but he is entering his 12th NFL season. The Cowboys will be relying on him to fight the clock and produce at the exceptionally high level he showed off while with the Patriots and Buffalo Bills.