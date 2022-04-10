Ex-Cowboys Tackle Signs with Jets in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Cowboys still need to add to their offensive line group, but in the meantime they’re seeing a former player head to the New York Jets.

Well, more like “head back to the Jets.” After local media reports, New York confirmed on April 5 that they had signed Greg Senat, who the team had initially signed off of waivers back in early January. A few months later after not offering Senat a qualifying offer, New York is bringing him back after a couple of waves of free agency.

The team made the announcement on social media alongside an official press release.

We've signed T Greg Senat. — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2022

Cowboys fans will recognize Senat from the 2020 season when he was brought into Dallas off of the Cleveland Browns practice squad. While he only spent less than a full season as a Cowboys player, it was also his most prominent stint since joining the league as a 2018 sixth-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Senat Made NFL Debut with Cowboys

Senat is representative of a new, popular path to professional football: basketball. There are several examples in the NFL of players who come from a basketball background, and the Jets’ official release drops the details on Senat’s experience with both sports.

“He played his high school ball, mostly basketball, at his hometown high school of Elmont Memorial on Long Island,” Jets official contributor Randy Lange wrote. “He then played power forward for Wagner’s basketball team for four years before joining the football squad and starting 22 games at right tackle.”

The raw potential was enticing to NFL teams in the 2018 offseason, which led to the Ravens taking a shot on Senat. However, Senat wasn’t long for Baltimore and proceeded to hop to the Kansas City Chiefs and Browns before arriving in Dallas in 2020.

Senat’s only regular-season appearances in the league happened as a Cowboy, with the now 27-year-old contributing in 10 games in 2020. He primarily played on special teams, appearing with the offense just three times.

Stops with the Browns and Indianapolis Colts followed his stint in Dallas, both of which were brief. Now, he’s starting the 2022 offseason with the Jets and an opportunity to make a roster.

Cowboys Still Need OL Addition(s)

The Cowboys watched two important members of the offensive line, tackle La’el Collins and guard Connor Williams, walk this offseason. However, the team hasn’t signed legitimate replacements at either spot.

For Collins’ spot, Terence Steele has been gearing up to be full-time right tackle for Dallas, so owner Jerry Jones and the front office are covered there. But for Williams, who started 14 games last year at guard, there is still a hole.

In the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, Dallas has been expected to go for an edge rusher, wide receiver or interior offensive line. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter‘s latest mock has the team selecting Zion Johnson from Boston College.

While Senat is sticking with the Jets, New York actually saw Connor McGovern leave the team in free agency for Dallas. While McGovern started 31 of 33 games for New York and can start for the Cowboys, the lack of competition and depth is something to be addressed.