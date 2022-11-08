Cowboys Are Favorites to Land Former $90 Million Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have the best chance to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., at least according to Vegas. The oddsmakers at Bookies.com gave Dallas the best chance to add Beckham at +250. The Cowboys are a slight favorite over the Packers (+300), Giants (+450) and Rams (+500).

The odds also have the Buccaneers (+650), Chiefs (+1200) and Bills (+1200) in the mix as additional contenders for the star wideout. Bookies.com cited Beckham’s family as well as the Cowboys’ contender status as significant reasons for Dallas to be atop the list.

“Odell has shown before that he wants to play for a winner and with an elite QB,” Bookies.com’s Adam Thompson wrote on November 7. “That gives a big edge to some teams over others on this list. Beckham spoke to Complex Sports about what he’s looking for as an NFL return looms.

“Beckham’s family reportedly prefers Dallas as the destination. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper this offseason but has CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who has yet to regain his previous form while attempting to return from an ACL tear.

“The Cowboys rank a modest 14th in scoring and are only 27th in passing as Dak Prescott is two games into a return from injury. Dallas is a contender and could use an extra weapon, so the move makes sense on both sides.”

Jones on Beckham: ‘The Cowboys Star on That Helmet…Could Look Pretty Good’

During a November 8 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again fueled rumors that Dallas is pursuing Beckham. Jones sparked new headlines admitting the playmaker would look “pretty good” with a “Cowboys star on that helmet.”

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones explained. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Jones admitted that the Cowboys will have to feel solid about Beckham’s health status. The star receiver is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

“We know that we should be aware that he’s coming off this injury,” Jones noted. “But he showed [his ability to return from injury] and do it well last year. So, that would go in the mix real good, his past … dealing with adversity, if you will, injury rehab. I think that tells you a lot.”

Will the Cowboys Be Willing to Sign OBJ to a Long-Term Contract?

This would not be the first time Jones has teased a potential move and nothing ultimately comes to fruition. The Cowboys owner hinted the team was nearing a move hours before the NFL trade deadline expired, but Dallas did not end up striking a deal. Time will tell if the Cowboys are willing to not only meet Beckham’s asking price in terms of salary but also sign the receiver to a multi-year deal he is seeking while coming off of a significant injury.

“Beckham’s hope, sources say, is for a multi-year deal and a home to end his career following a few years of searching and now waiting,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo wrote on November 6. “The Cowboys now are among the teams expected to take a look at him when he nears full health.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is skepticism that Dallas will “spend the necessary coin” to land Beckham. The Cowboys have an estimated $8.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

“Enter Odell Beckham Jr., who should be available soon,” Fowler noted on November 8. “But it’s uncertain whether Dallas would spend the necessary coin required to sign him.”