Cowboys a Top Contender to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Playmaker, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys could be a top contender to sign star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson sees Beckham signing with a team during the season once he is closer to returning to the field. The NFL insider labeled the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Saints and Packers as potential landing spots for Beckham.

“I think that there are people in OBJ’s family that have always wanted to see him play for the Cowboys,” Robinson explained during a June 15, 2022 episode of “You Pod to Win the Game.” “And I think he’s also smart enough to know, ‘Okay, I had my thing with the Rams, won my ring.’ If the Cowboys are playing really well, I’m sorry, but it’s Dallas. Dallas is Dallas and if that guy goes out there and balls out.

“Let’s say he plays the way he played for the Rams with Dallas, the love for him and, by the way, they could probably use him. Like, let’s see what this offense looks like. So, let’s watch how it stacks up with Dallas, but I think because of, again, the familial end of it, and Dallas has always kind of been this team that he’s looked at and all these different things.”

OBJ May Be Sidelined Until November as the WR Recovers From an ACL Injury

What does a potential deal look like for OBJ @JosinaAnderson…#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yONyQvXVxR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 20, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 3 that Beckham is expected to be able to play by early November after sustaining an ACL injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl win. Beckham could wait until he is fully recovered to join a team and assess the best opportunity around the mid-season mark.

After Beckham was released by the Browns, the star playmaker became one of the key focal points of the Rams offense and a major reason why Los Angeles made the Super Bowl. Beckham notched 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his eight appearances for the Rams last season.

The Cowboys Face Questions at Wide Receiver

OBJ’s second TD as a Ram! Watch him hit the self-revive 🤣 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hhC5WxP5RX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

After trading Amari Cooper this offseason, the Cowboys have indicated they do not have a concern about the current state of the receiver depth chart. Yet, outside of CeeDee Lamb the Cowboys have few sure things at wideout. Dallas is expected to rely on Michael Gallup to be the team’s second receiver, but the playmaker is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury which required surgery.

Dallas signed James Washington and drafted Jalen Tolbert with both players projected to compete for the WR3 role. Depending on Gallup’s health at the start of the season, Washington and Tolbert may be asked to take on increased workloads until the receiver is fully healthy.

The Cowboys have plenty of cap space to make a few more significant moves in free agency but have remained quiet since the draft ended in April. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have an estimated $21.1 million remaining in cap space which is plenty of money to be the highest bidder for Beckham whenever he signs with a team.

Given Beckham continues to remain unsigned, it is reasonable to think the wideout will not sign with a team until the season begins. The Cowboys will be able to assess the state of their wideouts at that point, but Beckham would slide into the Cowboys offense as a slot receiver.