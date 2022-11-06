Cowboys in Contention to Land Former Rival $90 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The rumors linking the Dallas Cowboys to Odell Beckham Jr. are heating up with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reporting the team has been in contact with the star’s representatives in regards to the receiver’s health. The NFL insiders also labeled the Bills, Chiefs, Giants, Rams and Packers as additional possible landing spots for Beckham.

“The Cowboys were active at the trade deadline, making calls with hopes of landing a speedy receiver,” Rapoport and Garafolo wrote on November 6, 2022. “In the end, no deal made sense and they stood pat. There is one more receiver out there for them.

“Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.

“The possibility of signing Beckham is one factor in the Cowboys not reaching for a deal that didn’t fit.”

Could the Cowboys Sign OBJ to a Multi-Year Contract?

One of the more interesting updates on Beckham’s status is the receiver is seeking a multi-year contract and a “home to end his career.” Beckham was widely expected to sign another one-year deal and once again become a free agent in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Dallas is willing to ink the star to a long-term contract given Beckham is coming off an ACL injury.

“While Dallas has not had any contract talks with Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu, the team has continued to check in on his health and how his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI has been,” Garafolo and Rapoport added. “Beckham is in the final stages of his rehab, and should be ready to help a team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs.

“Beckham’s hope, sources say, is for a multi-year deal and a home to end his career following a few years of searching and now waiting.

The Cowboys now are among the teams expected to take a look at him when he nears full health.”

Jones: ‘Odell Is a Player That I Admire a Lot’

For their part, the Cowboys have done little to squash rumors that the team would have an interest in adding the star playmaker. Dallas has great familiarity of Beckham from their time as NFC East rivals during the star’s five seasons with the Giants. When asked about the chatter linking Dallas to Beckham, owner Jerry Jones admitted that the wideout “is a player that I admire a lot.”

“I think Odell Beckham, we know first hand, he made the greatest catch that I’ve seen, I believe,” Jones remarked during an October 28, 2022 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “The K&C Masterpiece.” “Other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay, other than that one. Bottom line is Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin indicated that there would be mutual interest if Dallas pursued Beckham. Irvin emphasized that Beckham would “love to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

“I really believe you can have Odell Beckham because I have personal knowledge of knowing how much Odell Beckham would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin noted during an October 27 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “I ain’t talking about something somebody told me one time, or something I heard on the line. I’m talking about I got personal knowledge [that he wants to play for the Cowboys].”