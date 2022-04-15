Oddsmakers Name Cowboys as Favorites to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl QB

In a surprise update, the Dallas Cowboys are being considered the favorites by Oddschecker to trade for one of the NFL’s most dynamic young quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray has been dazzling NFL fans as quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals since he was taken 1st overall in the 2019 NFL draft. However, a new report from NFL media insider Tom Pelissero says Murray won’t play for Arizona in 2022 without a new contract.

Of course, rumors and ideas about Murray heading elsewhere have broke out, and sportsbooks are taking notice as well. Now, Oddschecker has come out and said that the Cowboys are the current favorites to trade for Murray this offseason.

Steelernation.com secured a quote from Oddschecker spokesman Kyle Newman, who offered his thoughts on why oddsmakers are labeling Dallas as the favorite.

“One of these teams is not like the others. The Cowboys trade for a QB? Well, after Dak Prescott failed to win a playoff game last year, oddsmakers believe there’s a chance the team chooses to move on. Of course, it certainly helps that Murray is a Texas native. That said, there’s a reason oddsmakers are giving The Field +1000 odds right now, nobody has any clue what a Kyler Murray trade market could eventually look like. Other than the fact oddsmakers believe the Cowboys are going to be in the thick of it.”

Of course, this is just the perspective of the oddsmakers, no concrete reports or evidence linking Murray to the Cowboys. However, favorites are favorites for a reason, even if it’s only an 11.1% chance by their account.

Breaking Down the Cowboys’ Odds

The odds shared alongside Newman’s statement read as follows:

Team Odds Implied chance Arizona Cardinals -500 83.3% Dallas Cowboys +800 11.1% Atlanta Falcons +1000 9.1% The Field +1000 9.1% Pittsburgh Steelers +1600 5.9% Philadelphia Eagles +2200 4.3% Houston Texans +3000 3.2%

Essentially, the Cardinals are still the expected resting spot for Murray in 2022. However, what the odds and Pelissero’s report are saying is that there’s a real chance the former Oklahoma Sooner and Texas A&M Aggie.

Clearly, the oddsmakers believe that the Cowboys have the edge in a potential race for Murray. That could possibly be due to discontent with current quarterback Dak Prescott, but that seems unlikely as Prescott’s arguably coming off his strongest season yet.

It is worth noting that Murray is from Allen, Texas and playing for the Cowboys would be a homecoming of sorts. But as nice as that story is, it’s simply a sweet-sounding narrative.

Comparing Prescott and Murray

Dak has been making waves in the league since his rookie year in 2016, earning two Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2018. He missed much of 2020 due to injury, but the quarterback has an impressive record when you look at averages on Pro Football Reference.

Prescott is throwing a touchdown 4.9% of the time, while throwing a pick just 1.7% of the time. Conversely, Kyler has a 4.4% percentage for touchdowns and 2.2% in interceptions. The Dallas QB also has Murray beat in other passing stats, with Dak boasting 259.8 yards per game and 1.68 TDs per game to Kyler’s 249.6 YPG and 1.52 TDs per game.

Besides the averages leaning in Dak’s favor, Prescott also can claim he had a much better year in 2021. The Cowboys QB threw for 4449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, while Murray put up 3787 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.