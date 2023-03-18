Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Sends Message on Contract Demands

If the Dallas Cowboys want to land Odell Beckham Jr., it won’t come cheap.

It’s been reported that Beckham is looking to get around $20 million per year in free agency, which seems like a wild number considering he didn’t play last season as he recovered from a torn ACL and is 30 years old.

Beckham appeared to confirm that he’s seeking some hefty money in free agency through a series of tweets, making a wine comparison.

“They wanna try Mouton but pay box wine price for it,” Beckham tweeted.

Beckham expanded a bit more on his thought process.

“Listen I’m down to bargain! But whatever they over just understand I look at 6 as 3 cause the tax man!! And ima spend 1….. NOW WHAT THAT LEAVE ME WIT,” Beckham tweeted. “Like these people see the number on the screen and have no understand as to how much of that money do we actually see! Nah im gooooood… but sheeeed why would I not wanna get paid the max when I kno what I bring and what I can make for an organization?”

Cowboys Have Had ‘Positive Discussions’ With OBJ

The Cowboys and Beckham have had an ongoing courtship dating back to last season. The sides appeared to be on the verge of a deal in December but Beckham’s health ended up being the sticking point, with the former Pro Bowler likely unable to help during the regular season.

However, the Cowboys have remained interested and have had ongoing talks with Beckham this offseason. Per Jordan Shultz of The Score, they’ve made some headway in getting a deal done.

“2x All-Pro WR Odell Beckham Jr. has had positive discussions with the Cowboys,” Schultz tweeted. “There are several teams interested, but Dallas would like to make it work. I’m told OBJ is seeking a multi-year contract.”

When it comes to the alleged asking price of $20 million, that seems a bit unreasonable for Dallas — or really any other team — to do. Beckham is not expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver in Dallas but he’d be making more than the average salaries of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup combined at that figure.

Cowboys Want to Add Firepower to Offense

The Cowboys suffered from a lack of wide receiver depth last season, with Gallup clearly not 100% for most of the year and third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert disappointing. The team signed veteran T.Y. Hilton during the season but it wasn’t enough to get them over the hump.

Lamb did not disappoint, turning in another Pro Bowl season with 1,359 yards on 107 catches with nine touchdowns. But the Cowboys’ top pass-catcher was adamant this offseason that Dallas needs more weapons.

“You gotta surround (the quarterback),” Lamb said during Super Bowl week. “You go look at the Eagles, and they’ve got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we’ve got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one. You can be so close to the Super Bowl and it can be a deciding factor.”

Is that Beckham, or another option through a trade or the draft? We’ll have to wait to see what Jerry Jones has up his sleeve.