Cowboys Talking to Multiple Free Agent Receivers Beyond Odell Beckham

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but he’s not the only wide receiver the team is keeping in contact with.

The Cowboys have been in contact with “a number” of wide receivers, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Unfortunately, she didn’t provide much context beyond that but noted that nothing is imminent in terms of a signing.

Beckham is the most obvious and accomplished target remaining on the market but there are a few other options that would make sense if the Cowboys are looking to add depth. Will Fuller V and T.Y. Hilton are a couple of notable free agents, although haven’t proven they can be contributors to the level of Beckham in recent years.

The #Cowboys have been in touch with a number of free agent WRs over the course of the “last few weeks,” per league source. Nothing tremendously imminent at this time. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 6, 2022

Fuller posted 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 with Deshaun Watson as his QB with the Texans, although he missed five games with hamstring and groin injuries. He played just two games with the Dolphins last season after suffering a broken finger.

Hilton reeled off five 1,000-yard seasons in Indianapolis, including 2016 when he led the league in receiving yards. However, he has not broken that mark since 2018 and played just 10 games for the Colts last season, catching 23 balls for 331 yards.

Beckham ‘Firmly’ on Cowboys Radar

Beckham went through some rough years with the Browns after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run

Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests.

The Cowboys explored their options at the trade deadline and were in negotiations for Texans veteran Brandin Cooks. However, the asking price was too high and a deal didn’t get done.

While the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys are “firmly” in on the idea of adding Beckham, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.

The timeline for a potential Beckham signing appears to be in the next few weeks, with the Bills, Giants and Rams also showing interest.

Cowboys Looking Forward to James Washington’s Return

The Cowboys will be getting some internal help in the passing game with the return of James Washington, who fractured his foot in training camp.

“We have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said, per the Cowboys official site. “In particular James Washington, who’s a veteran in this league… And then you never know what other opportunities might arise out there.”

Washington spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He set career highs in 2019 when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns. However, he caught just 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season.