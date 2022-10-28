Cowboys Change Stance on Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned in connection with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, and owner Jerry Jones did little to dismiss the idea that the team has an interest in adding the star playmaker. When asked about Beckham possibly joining the Cowboys, Jones admitted that the wideout “is a player that I admire a lot.”

“I think Odell Beckham, we know first hand, he made the greatest catch that I’ve seen, I believe,” Jones remarked during an October 28, 2022 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “The K&C Masterpiece.” “Other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay, other than that one. Bottom line is Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

105.3 The Fan’s insider Bobby Belt reported that Beckham has an interest in joining the Cowboys but does not believe Dallas has “pursued” the playmaker. Could Jones be having a bit of a change of heart given the current lack of explosiveness with the Dallas offense?

“Can Odell Beckham be that guy? Because I think he can, if he can be that guy, why not get involved?” Belt remarked during the October 26 episode of “Love of the Star” podcast. “You’ve got the cap space to play in those waters. … And to be fair, I know this for a fact, he would have interest if the Cowboys called. He would have them in his running as one of the teams that he liked, but I don’t think they’ve pursued him. And like you say, he wants to be courted, so why don’t the Cowboys just court [Beckham]?”

Jerry Jones Previously Declined to Discuss OBJ

Play

Michael Irvin On Odell To The Cowboys, Receiver Concerns, Dak's Return | Shan & RJ The playmaker never disappoints! Michael Irvin joins Shan & Bobby to respond to calls for the Cowboys to go make a trade for a wide receiver. Michael says "the Cowboys can get Odell". What does this say about CeeDee & Gallup? Mike answers it all! Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your… 2022-10-27T15:00:22Z

Jones’ comments come less than a week after the Cowboys owner declined to discuss Beckham in detail during an impromptu October 23 media session for fear of getting disciplined by the league. There are no NFL rules against teams discussing available free agents.

“Jones was specifically asked about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on October 23. “Getting help at the position would make sense. Beckham has been recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

“’Well, I couldn’t say that,’ Jones said with a laugh. ‘I think you can get in a little water with that one.’”

Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham ‘Would Love to Play’ for the Cowboys

Play

Video Video related to cowboys change stance on odell beckham jr. rumors 2022-10-28T13:58:37-04:00

Former Dallas receiver Michael Irvin created a bit of a stir by emphasizing Beckham “would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys.” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported on October 15 that the Cowboys were not interested in getting in a bidding war for Beckham.

The veteran receiver has shown no shortage of interest in multiple teams during his unofficial free agency tour. Jones may be rethinking his stance as the team sees the aggressiveness of the Eagles’ recent roster moves.

“I really believe you can have Odell Beckham because I have personal knowledge of knowing how much Odell Beckham would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said during an October 27 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “I ain’t talking about something somebody told me one time, or something I heard on the line. I’m talking about I got personal knowledge [that he wants to play for the Cowboys].”