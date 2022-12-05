Cowboys Send Cryptic Message on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Visit

The Dallas Cowboys are meeting with Odell Beckham Jr. beginning on Monday, December 5, 2022, and the team is hoping the playmaker does not leave The Star without a new contract. Jones admitted that he is willing to get “uncomfortable” in their pursuit of Beckham, hinting at the possible health and financial risks associated with adding the wideout.

For context, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 13 that Beckham was expecting a “Michael Gallup-type offer from the Rams.” Gallup signed a five-year, $57 million contract with the Cowboys last offseason despite sustaining a season-ending ACL injury. It remains to be seen whether Beckham is still expecting this kind of offer from other teams, or if Dallas is willing to sign the playmaker to a lucrative deal after coming off a significant ACL injury.

“Whether I’m comfortable or not, now I realize your question, and so that says would you do something like that if you’re comfortable enough?” Jones told reporters on December 4 on the eve of the team’s meeting with Beckham. “I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. …I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m gonna have to because he’s coming back from an injury.”

Beckham’s Visit With the Cowboys Will Extend Multiple Days

From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the #Rams, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed that Beckham will be in the Dallas area for at least two days. Prescott noted that Beckham is scheduled to meet with the team’s leadership council made up of players on Tuesday, December 6. Beckham will visit with Jones and other members of the Cowboys beginning on December 5.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Beckham is also scheduled to attend the Suns-Mavericks game with some Cowboys players on December 5. Prescott joked that he is willing to buy a suite for the game, but Beckham enjoys sitting courtside.

“Yeah, if he wants to go, I’m down to go to the Mavs game,” Prescott said during his December 4 press conference. “I’ll buy him a suite. We can go do that, but he’s more of a courtside guy I think, and I’m a suite guy. So, we’ll have to meet in the middle somewhere.”

Jones on OBJ: ‘I’m Going to Be Looking for Reasons to Do, Not Reasons Not to Do’

I asked Michael Gallup if he could remember his last multi touchdown game. He couldn’t. So I reminded him plus his message to OBJ ahead of his meeting with the #Cowboys Monday pic.twitter.com/MiyFTi0jlM — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 5, 2022

Jones did not elaborate on the team’s plans during Beckham’s visit except to say the playmaker will have a “busy day.” The Cowboys owner added that he plans to be “busy” during Beckham’s trip as well.

“[At] each stage of him being here he’s got a busy day, but I’m going to have a busy day in and around parts of it and we’ll have, probably by the end of the day, we’ll have a good feel where we are,” Jones said of Beckham’s visit.

If the negotiations with Beckham were a game of poker, Jones has already shown all of his cards. The Dallas owner admitted that he is “going to be looking for reasons” to make Beckham a member of the Cowboys, instead of the list of things that could prevent the team from signing the former Pro Bowler.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for us to have success with this team and in the playoff, but it would be a positive,” Jones added. “I want this to work. I want it to work. That means I’m going to be trying to make it work. So, I’m going to be looking for reasons to do, not reasons not to do.”