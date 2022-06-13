Cowboys Could Create Fireworks With Addition of 3-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

The July 4th holiday is approaching, but fireworks have been absent from the Dallas Cowboys offseason with the exception of storylines outside of the football field. The Cowboys have nearly $20 million remaining in cap space, per Spotrac, with plenty of star power still available in free agency.

One player the Cowboys would be wise to at least explore pending his current health status is star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. The downside to signing Beckham is the wideout is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, but this also likely provides the Cowboys with a bit of a discount on the receiver’s normal asking price. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 3, 2022 that Beckham is expected to be back on the field by “early November.”

“From our NFL Combine coverage: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is a priority for the team as it tries to run it back,” Rapoport tweeted. “With Beckham expected back in early November, 2022 could feature a repeat of his contributions in 2021.”

OBJ May Be Willing to Sign a 1-Year Prove-It Deal Given His Recent ACL Injuries

Beckham played a major role in helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl after signing with Los Angeles in November 2021 following his release by the Browns. The playmaker notched 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during his eight appearances with the Rams during the regular season. This is the second time Beckham has sustained a torn ACL which could mean the receiver would be more willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal with the Cowboys given he has not found a robust market in free agency.

Dallas is hoping that rookie Jalen Tolbert and free-agent addition James Washington can help replace some of the production lost by trading Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson leaving the team via free agency. Even if CeeDee Lamb takes a step forward as the team’s top wideout, the Cowboys could use more depth at the position, especially with Michael Gallup coming off a season-ending ACL injury of his own.

Beckham, Lamb & Gallup Would Form an Explosive Cowboys WR Trio

OBJ SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SUPER BOWL‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ByfLLp2z2f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

Barring a setback, Beckham would be able to provide a spark to the Cowboys offense just in time for the team’s playoff push. Head coach Sean McVay has raved about Beckham’s impact since he joined Los Angeles, but the Rams already added Allen Robinson on a three-year, $46.5 million contract earlier this offseason. Los Angeles also just signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80 million extension as well, leaving little remaining money to bring Beckham back.

“Oh of course, I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said during a May 12 interview with “The Rich Eisen Show.” “He’s a guy that in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate, we all know what a charisma and a presence that he has, but he is truly a great teammate.

“Made so many impactful plays, it was a shame to see him go down in that game, but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have and without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. And that’s the goal and continuing to work towards the solution of him resigning with the Rams.”

If the Cowboys are able to pry Beckham away from the Rams and other interested teams, the playmaker would help Dallas form one of the most explosive receiver trios in the league alongside Lamb and Gallup. Despite hinting that more signings are coming, the Cowboys have not made any significant moves following the draft. For the Cowboys to truly have Super Bowl aspirations, Jerry Jones and company are going to need to make more additions before the season begins.