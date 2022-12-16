Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Series of Cryptic Messages Amid Rumored Signing

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines for claiming during an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that “Odell’s going to join us.” Hours after Jones’ comments went viral, Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter posting a series of cryptic messages.

“All weapons formed against me gotta chance,” Beckham tweeted on December 16, 2022.

Beckham went on to tweet again noting that, “God got somethin bigger planned.” The receiver also made a promise about his eventual return adding, “I promise we gon get our lixk back… Grateful for what I have tho.”

Beckham’s most cryptic message came at the end of the series of tweets when the playmaker noted that “every step is calculated.” The former Pro Bowler did not respond to Jones’ claim, and it is unclear exactly what Beckham was referencing on Twitter.

“From here until it’s time…. Every step is calculated and no wasted motions… is it what it is. ♟️” Beckham added.

Jones: ‘Odell’s Going to Join Us’

Jones made it sound like Beckham’s addition was inevitable, but neither the Cowboys nor the wideout have announced that anything is official. The Cowboys owner appeared to contradict himself in the same statement alternating from Beckham’s status being definitive to adding that Dallas has a “good chance” to sign the receiver.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said during the December 15 interview with Bell. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

The Cowboys owner’s comments had NFL insiders scrambling to find out if the team had agreed to terms with Beckham. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Jones appears to be “driving the bus” in the team’s pursuit of Beckham.

“On OBJ and the reporting of @USATODAY and @JarrettBell everyone I’ve talked to says Jerry Jones is driving the bus on this one. So standby 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Slater tweeted on December 16.

Jones Hinted That OBJ ‘Can Be the Difference in a World Championship or Not’

Jones continues to move the goalposts a bit in regards to what the front office needs to see from Beckham in order to sign the playmaker. For weeks, Jones indicated that a potential Beckham signing would depend on his availability this season. Now, Jones is counting on Beckham’s chances “to make a play or two” in what the owner hopes is a Cowboys’ Super Bowl run.

“The great ones, the extraordinary ones, have an ability to make a play or two in game that can be the difference in a world championship or not,” Jones added. “It’s kind of against the principles of all the practices, the repetition that you do for football. It’s against that. But the reality is, it happens. That’s been my motivation.”

According to Bell, a deal between Beckham and Cowboys could be finalized shortly after the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars. Time will tell if Jones is bluffing to create headlines, or if Beckham will be underneath the Cowboys’ Christmas tree just in time for the holidays.