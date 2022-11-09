Cowboys Star Sends NSFW Message to Odell Beckham Jr. as Rumors Intensify

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and now Micah Parsons have all campaigned for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons took to Twitter to retweet a photo of Beckham wearing a Cowboys uniform and made his best sales pitch with an expletive added for emphasis.

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons said on November 8, 2022. “@obj let’s do this s***!!! 🦁🦁.”

Hours later, Beckham responded to Parsons’ message by leaving the door open to potentially joining the Cowboys. Beckham admitted that his father would be pleased if he signed with Dallas but cited winning as his top priority.

“Lolol sheeeed u tell me!?” Beckham responded. “U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… wheeerever I go.”

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant also made his pitch for Beckham to sign with Dallas. Bryant quote tweeted Parsons’ message while telling Beckham “it’s a real vibe” in Dallas.

“Come O @obj it’s a real vibe down here…Dallas Tx stand up!” Bryant tweeted.

Jones Made His Pitch for Beckham to Join the Cowboys

On the same day, owner Jerry Jones once again sung Beckham’s praises admitting the team had an interest in the receiver. Beckham is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained during the Rams’ Super Bowl win, but Jones noted that the team would not be scared away by his health.

“We know that we should be aware that he’s coming off this injury,” Jones said of Beckham during a November 8 interview with the 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “But he showed [his ability to return from injury] and do it well last year. So, that would go in the mix real good, his past … dealing with adversity, if you will, injury rehab. I think that tells you a lot.”

Despite Beckham not suiting up since the Super Bowl, Jones had no problem imagining what the receiver might look like in the Cowboys offense. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Dallas explored possible deals for Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy prior to the trade deadline. Ultimately, no trade reached the finish line, and Beckham’s availability may have played a role in these decisions.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones noted. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

OBJ Does Not Want to Play in a Cold Weather City: Report

There appears to be mutual interest between Beckham and the Cowboys but the question remains whether the franchise will meet the playmaker’s asking price, particularly for a long-term deal. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that “the ball is in the Cowboys court” to make a deal happen with Beckham.

“[It’s] my understanding that Odell Beckham prefers not to play in a cold weather city. He will for the right deal,” Hill tweeted on November 8. “But he prefers to be somewhere warm, especially coming off this ACL. The ball is in the Cowboys court.”