Cowboys Legend Guarantees Star Receiver Wants to Sign With Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be flirting with the idea of bringing in Odell Beckham Jr. and it appears the NFC East squad is on the veteran pass catcher’s radar as well.

Beckham remains a free agent as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl. The three-time Pro Bowler has suitors but is slow playing his decision, making sure he’s fully healthy when he signs. The patience also allows him to sort out teams that are contenders — a profile the Cowboys currently fit at 6-2 with a stellar defense and talented pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has a personal relationship with Beckham and said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that the three-time Pro Bowler has an interest in landing in Dallas.

“I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,” Irvin said. “But even bigger than that, I guarantee, I could tell you Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys. Trust me. Trust me. Trust me. I know Odell. Odell and I have had conversations about that a long time ago.”

Irvin: ‘Odell Beckham Would Light Up Dallas’

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests.

“Odell Beckham would light up Dallas. Odell has to be in a place where the lights are bright for him to be his best,” Irvin said. “You can’t stick him in Cleveland. It kills his light.”

If Beckham landed in Dallas, he’d play alongside Michael Gallup and No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb. Irvin thinks there’s room for Beckham in Dallas, considering how much they rely on the pass with a healthy Dak Prescott.

“CeeDee is my guy. We got him in the 88. He’s in the 88 club and everything and we are throwing the ball more now,” Irvin said. “We are throwing the ball more now and that lends to Odell being in that. He can be there.”

Jerry Jones is a Big Fan of Odell Beckham

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is a big fan of Beckham, which he referenced during a recent interview.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

The Cowboys are still awaiting the return of James Washington, who was signed this offseason but fractured his foot during training camp. He’s expected to return soon, which will be a boost for the passing game.

“We have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said, per the Cowboys official site. “In particular James Washington, who’s a veteran in this league… And then you never know what other opportunities might arise out there.”

Washington spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He set career highs in 2019 when he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns. However, he caught just 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season.