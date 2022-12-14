Cowboys Spoke With Odell Beckham Following Latest Move

The Dallas Cowboys have remained in contact with Odell Beckham Jr., despite recently bringing on a new wide receiver in T.Y. Hilton.

The Cowboys and Beckham touched base on Monday after the Hilton signing was announced, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“I’m told the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr’s camp spoke Monday night in an effort to find common ground on basic terms and timing,” Anderson tweeted. “While a window remains open to how this season unfolds, right now OBJ’s zoning in on training and determining his best path — at the right value, per source.”

The Cowboys have been open about their interest in Beckham, although it seems his timeline for a return from a torn ACL became a sticking point. When Beckham visited the team on December 5, he did not work out and it did not sound like the three-time Pro Bowler would be able to get on the field at any point during the regular season.

For the Cowboys, Hilton appeared to make more sense, with the former Colts star able to step in and contribute right away.

“It’s a great addition,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday. “Obviously, he’s been working all year, so he’s in great, great shape medically. He had the workout so I’m looking forward to it — he’s actually meeting with [receivers coach] Robert Prince right now. The biggest thing for him will be [playbook] language, which always is when you get new opportunities.”

Beckham Looking for Long-Term Home

There are a lot of factors when it comes to Beckham and his free agency decision. He’s made it fairly clear during his recruitment period that he’s not just thinking about this year, but also years to come.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” Beckham told Complex Sports in November. “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

The Cowboys have been firmly focused on how Beckham could help them this year and his health is a significant question.

“He’s got his mind wrapped around what might be a plan for the immediate future, and, of course, he’s got a great future ahead of him,” Jones said recently. “In all probability, he does. The question is: Can he get something and do it in a sound way for his future? Can he do it physically in a sound way and not push that beyond where it should be pushed and at the same time help us? That’s what we’re going over right now.”

Beckham Doesn’t See Point in Playing Regular Season

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests. Beckham has expressed that he doesn’t feel like he needs to play in the regular season, citing his experience.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said during an appearance on The Shop. “I’m not saying that I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I’d rather play when the lights is on.”

The Cowboys don’t appear to agree with that sentiment but we’ll see if the sides can reach a common ground to get a deal done.