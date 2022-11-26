Cowboys in ‘Wide Open’ Race for Free Agent WR Odell Beckham

All signs point to the Dallas Cowboys being the frontrunners in the Odell Beckham Jr. free agency sweepstakes — but not so fast.

Despite some significant back and forth between Beckham and Dallas, NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports thinks the wide receiver’s decision is still far from made up.

Beckham is set to visit Dallas in the coming weeks, as well as his former team — the New York Giants. Anderson reported that the Chiefs and Ravens will also be in the conversation and Beckham is weighing his options carefully.

“I think that everything relative to OBJ is still wide open and fluid. Which is why I believe he still wants to have this tour, so it gives him an opportunity to put all of his options on the table and weigh them side by side,” Anderson said on Friday, via the New York Post. “There are really strong qualities about the teams he’s considering and there are things to consider a little bit more, whether you want to call them a drawback or not as favorable.”

Cowboys Have Been Actively Recruiting Beckham

The Cowboys appear to be a prime landing spot for Beckham. Dallas could use the extra depth alongside CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown and owner Jerry Jones has sounded eager to get a deal done.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good. … We may or may not get something done as far as adding at WR but, if we don’t, I like where we are.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott has also done his part in the recruiting effort, reaching out to Beckham.

“I’ve definitely sent some messages,” Prescott told reporters on Tuesday. “He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help.”

Beckham Thinking Long-Term With Next Move

The Cowboys can see Beckham helping out this season as they eye a deep playoff run after reeling off an 8-3 record. However, Beckham appears to be thinking more long-term with his next deal, with the 30-year-old looking to sign with a team where he can spend multiple years — if not the rest of his career.

“The desire for him to get this one right, make it his home and make it the team that he can really stick with throughout the rest of his career and to cement the legacy of his career,” Anderson said.

She also hinted that Beckham could wait until the offseason to ink a deal if he doesn’t feel the time is right.

“But you also have to ask yourself when is the best time in terms of his leverage,” Anderson said. “Is that this season, or is that for the next new league year when free agency begins again and he can have more time to rest off that torn ACL.”