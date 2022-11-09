Ex-Cowboys RB Enters Free Agency Talks with Saints: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are being linked to a major free agency move, but one of their former ball-carriers is being linked to a return with the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys’ pursuit of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be coming to a climax, whether he joins Dallas or spurns the 6-2 team for another Super Bowl contender.

But while Dallas keeps their focus on signing OBJ, former Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy is looking for his next stop in the NFL with the Saints. According to the NFL waiver wire, Hardy received a workout from New Orleans on November 8.

Hardy entered the NFL with the Cowboys, but is still searching for stable footing in his second year in the league. However, the odds are currently not in Hardy’s favor when it comes to the Saints as the NFC South squad appear to be signing former Kansas City Chiefs RB Derrick Gore.

“Saints are signing Derrick Gore, per source. He was with Kansas City last year. Carried 51 times for 256 yards and had eight catches for 105 yards,” NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill Tweeted not long after the workouts were announced.

That doesn’t mean Hardy isn’t still in the running, but there’s no doubt he was hoping for the spot that Gore has gotten.

Hardy Starts NFL Career in Dallas

After a college career at Tiffin and not much NFL hype, Hardy was gunning for an undrafted free agent spot coming into the league. Fortunately for the 24-year-old running back, the Cowboys saw something worth investing in after the 2021 NFL draft.

Initially, Hardy missed out on the team’s 53-man roster but it can only be considered a success that he worked his way onto the practice squad. As Pro Football Reference states, Hardy got his first chances late in the regular season after an injury to Tony Pollard.

The Cleveland-native did get his opportunities, but they were limited. In three games, Hardy ran the ball four times for 29 yards and a lone touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the 2021 regular season.

Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy scores his first career NFL touchdown. Football is a contacts sport. pic.twitter.com/1ptXw82lAZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 9, 2022

However, Dallas elected to move on from Hardy this past offseason, leading the former Tiffin star to the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately for Hardy, Denver deemed him surplus to their plans and he was released before the 2022 regular season began.

Cowboys May Rely on Backup RB Against Packers

While Hardy looks for a new home in the NFL, Dallas is navigating an injury to starting RB Ezekiel Elliott. The veteran RB missed the 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and have had the past two weeks to rest and recover.

But Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t certain that Elliott will play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. According to the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys could sit Zeke if he is still on a “pitch count.”

“If Ezekiel Elliott is on a pitch count, he may not play against the Packers, per Mike McCarthy. They will monitor him during the week,” Hill Jr. Tweeted on November 9.

Not having Elliott is obviously a lost, but Dallas fans will be quick to point to Tony Pollard and his three-touchdown performance against the Bears.