Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Packers Star After Starter Suffers Freak Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are off to an impressive start after their win over the Washington Commanders, but they may need free agency help after a recent injury.

Dallas now sits at 3-1 and dropped the Commanders to 1-3 on the season with Sunday’s 25-10 victory. While the primary conversation is focused on quarterback Cooper Rush’s play, Dallas is also facing a new injury issue with corner Jourdan Lewis.

According to the team’s website, Lewis suffered an unusual pre-game injury that caused him to miss the entirety of the contest.

“Jourdan Lewis was noticeably absent when the Cowboys took the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t without reason,” the team’s staff wrote. “The veteran safety suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups that led to him being questionable at one point, then downgraded to out for the contest before it concluded.”

Dallas was able to navigate the game without Lewis, partially thanks to a strong performance from DaRon Bland. However, recent calls to bench CB Anthony Brown means that Dallas may need an emergency addition in the secondary.

One name that has to be considered in free agency is former Green Bay Packers star Kevin King.

King a Free Agent After Half-Decade with Packers

After an impressive college career at Washington, King was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. However, he didn’t really get into gear until his third season in the league.

That was due, in part, to nagging injuries. Pro Football Reference shows that he played just 15 games over his first two seasons but still totaled seven passes defended and an interception over that span.

In 2019, the former Washington corner put together a dream season for Green Bay. Besides registering his first and only NFL sack, King brought down five interceptions in five games and totaled 15 passes defended to boot.

Unfortunately for King, injuries and a competitive group of corners meant that 2019’s performance carry over into 2020 and 2021. King played 21 games over those two seasons, grabbing just one interception and eight passes defended.

King would likely be available for cheap, as he never received a second NFL contract in Green Bay and he’s still without a team. However, it’s clear what he is capable of, and the upside on a cheap move for the former Packers star is clear.

Cowboys Starting CB Struggling Early

As mentioned above, Dallas was urged to bench Brown by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine after his tough start to the season.

“There’s a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys defense,” Ballentine wrote. “Micah Parsons is one of the elite pass-rushers in the league. Trevon Diggs is an absolute ball hawk. However, Anthony Brown does not make the list. Through three weeks, Brown is the most-targeted defender in the Cowboys’ secondary. Opposing quarterbacks have tried him 19 times compared to Diggs’ 14, and they are having plenty of success. He’s given up 160 yards and a passer rating of 111.7.”

It’s worth mentioning that this was written before the Commanders game, and the advanced stats for Week 4 have yet to hit PFR. However, Brown didn’t make any big plays, didn’t register a pass defended, and was outshined by Bland and the stand-in’s interception.

Lewis’ injury alone may not be enough to make a move for a new corner, but the liability that Brown is creating opposite of Diggs adds another layer of urgency to the situation. If Dallas does look externally, King is a sensible option.