Surprising Team Jumps Out as New Favorite to Land Dak Prescott

This offseason’s rendition of Musical Quarterback Chairs could lead Dak Prescott to the Evil Empire.

According to oddsmakers, the New England Patriots (+650) have emerged as the odds-on favorite to sign Prescott if — and it’s a huge “if” — the Dallas Cowboys allow the two-time Pro Bowler to test free agency.

Among other Vegas-projected landing spots for Prescott: The Washington Football Team (+1000), Houston Texans (+1500), San Francisco 49ers (+1600), and Denver Broncos (+1700).

Via Pete Watt of Covers.com:

The odds of Prescott remaining in Dallas are currently set at -3,300. These odds are indicative of an implied probability of 97.1% and means that in order to win just $100 profit, you would need to lay down $3300. However, odds have been released on the Mississippi State alumni joining a number of other teams in the league and the New England Patriots top the list. Their odds of picking up Prescott to provide competition to – or replace – Cam Newton currently read at +650. This is a much more attractive prospect to bettors, as a $10 wager would net a profit of $65 if Belichick does manage to lure Dak to New England.

Pats Eyeing QB Market

New England general manager/head coach Bill Belichick is blowing quite a bit of smoke this offseason. Reports have alleged the future Hall-of-Fame czar “has done nothing but rave” about 2020 starter Cam Newton, an impending free agent, while “aggressively scouting” the top signal-callers in this year’s draft class.

In this business, where there’s smoke, there’s often subsequent fire, especially at this juncture of the NFL calendar. It should surprise exactly no one if Belichick made a blockbuster trade to acquire, say, Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, or one of the highly-touted rookie prospects, such as Alabama’s Mac Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Should Prescott inexplicably hit the open market, the Patriots undoubtedly would be in line with a slew of suitors all angling to secure the 27-year-old. And, with the third-most salary-cap room ($72.619 million) in the league, they just might win the sweepstakes.

Cowboys Decide Dak’s FA Fate

It’s not good for No. 4, as there’s “no chance” Prescott is available for the taking when unrestricted free agency officially opens March 17, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

“He’ll get franchise-tagged again or he’ll do a deal. Or he’ll do a deal in July which makes some sense,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show, referring to the July 15 deadline for tagged players to ink long-term contracts.

Negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott, although ongoing and reportedly productive, are not expected to result in a long-term contract agreement prior to March 9, the deadline for teams to apply the 2021 franchise tag, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Tuesday.

“Both sides will need to give this year to get a long term deal done. Cowboys have never done less than 5 years. They want breathing room to structure. Could there be bigger guarantee or signing bonus? Told discussions not there yet but they have been ‘good talks’ lately,” Slater tweeted Tuesday.

