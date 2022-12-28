Cowboys’ Rival Looks to Add Ex-DAL $22 Million Playmaker Ahead of Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys may soon be squaring off against a familiar face as the Philadelphia Eagles are showing an interest in tight end Blake Jarwin. The former Cowboys tight end took part in a December 27, 2022 tryout with the Eagles, just weeks before the postseason begins, per the NFL transaction wire.

“An interesting tryout for the Eagles today: former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin. Injuries limited Jarwin to just 9 games the last two seasons, but he was a productive player with Dallas in 2018-2019,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on December 27.

Jarwin played five years for the Cowboys with his best season coming in 2019 when the tight end posted 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. The veteran notched just 11 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns during eight appearances in 2021 as injuries derailed his time in Dallas.

Jarwin Underwent Hip Surgery Last Offseason

Jarwin has yet to play this season after the Cowboys released the tight end in March after the veteran underwent offseason hip surgery. The tight end signed a four-year, $22 million contract with Dallas in 2020, but the combination of injuries along with the emergence of Dalton Schultz made Jarwin expendable.

The Cowboys released Jarwin as part of an injury settlement making him a free agent last offseason. Jarwin would make for an interesting addition for the Eagles given his strong familiarity with the Dallas system, something that could be impactful if the two NFC East rivals play again in the playoffs.

“I’m old enough to remember the Eagles tried to poach Blake Jarwin from the Cowboys practice squad in 2017 — he was signed to Dallas’ active roster to block the move,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker tweeted on December 27. “Jarwin was released in 2021 due to a major hip procedure that threatened his career.”

Sirianni to McCarthy: ‘Probably Be Seeing You Guys Again’

After the Cowboys topped the Eagles in Week 16, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni was spotted on camera telling Mike McCarthy that he expects to see the team again in the postseason. As things stand now, the two rivals could square off in the Divisional Round if the Cowboys are able to win their Wild Card matchup which will most likely be against the NFC South champion.

“You guys are a hell of a team,” Sirianni told McCarthy. “Probably be seeing you guys again.”

Prescott: Cowboys Are ‘Very Confident’ If They Face Eagles in Playoffs

It is not just the Eagles who expect to see the Cowboys again as quarterback Dak Prescott admitted that the team wanted to send a strong message in case the two rivals meet in the playoffs. After the victory over Philly, Prescott described the team as “very confident” if they had to play the Eagles again.

“Very confident. Yeah, obviously being the third time, splitting 1-1,” Prescott explained during his December 24 postgame press conference. “Very confident, it’s something that we’ve talked about throughout the week that we’ve got to come out here, obviously and put our best foot forward, represent who we are. But at the same time, understand that this might be the first of two times here late in the year that we’re gonna have to play these guys.

“I think that was a good win. I think that was a good win just for the team, complimentary win. I know obviously they’re going to think about that next time that we play them and that’s what you want. But we’ve just got [to take] a one week at a time now, focus on Tennessee as we move forward.”