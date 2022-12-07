Rival Emerges as New Threat to Pluck Playmaker Away From Cowboys: Report

As the Dallas Cowboys appear to throw cold water on signing Odell Beckham Jr., one insider believes the Philadelphia Eagles could be a potential landing spot for the star playmaker. Not only is Philadelphia and Dallas fighting for the NFC East, but the two rivals could trade blows to land Beckham.

“Last year, when the OBJ free-agency sputtered, we said, ‘Watch the Rams.’ As this year’s OBJ free-agency sputters, I’ll say this: Watch the Eagles,” Pro Football Talk tweeted December 7, 2022.

Yet, if Philly pursues Beckham, it is unclear if the team would receive a counterpunch from Dallas. It remains to be seen just how interested the Cowboys are in signing Beckham given ongoing questions about his availability for this season. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported that the Cowboys and Beckham are “apart on the contract.”

“[It’s] my understanding that the Cowboys and Odell Beckham were still aways apart on the contract before another meeting this afternoon,” Hill said in a series of December 6 tweets. “I do not know if that meeting has concluded yet. Per source, there was a sticking point between the Cowboys and Odell Beckham over whether he would be able to play, and get paid, this season, and the ‘length’ of the agreement. Beckham wants deal through 2023. Cowboys are focused primarily on this year.”

Insider Predicts the Cowboys Will Pass on OBJ

Play

Cowboys would need OBJ to be ready to contribute THIS SEASON – Ed Werner | SportsCenter Ed Werner joins SportsCenter to detail the latest around the Dallas Cowboys' concerns surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.'s health. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-12-06T23:56:41Z

With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles already have plenty of weapons as Philadelphia is averaging 28.2 points per game, the second highest in the NFL. All indications are whoever signs Beckham has their eyes more so on 2023 than the current season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that adding Beckham will need to be about this season, and it is worth watching whether Dallas is willing to compromise on this stance.

“Source: The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on December 6.

How does this impact the Cowboys’ decision on the playmaker moving forward? The Cowboys insider sees Dallas ultimately passing on Beckham given the uncertainty surrounding his medicals.

“I would not expect it as Jerry’s primary interest is OBJ for current playoff run and they’ve determined he’s not physically ready,” Werder said on Twitter on December 7. “Teams wanted him on field for final 3-4 regular-season games before postseason.”



The Bills & Giants Are Also Viewed as Contenders to Land Beckham

Play

CeeDee Lamb: OBJ knows I want him on the team 😤 | SportsCenter CeeDee Lamb joins SportsCenter to talk about how how adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys roster would make them more challenging for opposing defenses to stop. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN… 2022-12-07T02:24:35Z

Beckham has also visited with the Bills and Giants who are contenders to land the former Pro Bowler. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills still have optimism about their chances to sign the star receiver.

“Buffalo is hopeful Miller’s close connection to Odell Beckham Jr. could draw the star receiver to the AFC East,” Fowler wrote on December 7. “Many people around the league believe Dallas will eventually close that deal, but don’t sleep on Miller’s pull here. The Bills believe they had a productive two-day visit with Beckham on Friday night and Saturday.”