Former Cowboys RB in Free Agency Talks with Steelers

For one former Dallas Cowboys running back, the trek back onto a final 53-man NFL roster could start with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agency signing.

The Cowboys elected to cut JaQuan Hardy in mid-July after the team needed to add depth at the linebacker position, releasing the 24-year-old in favor of signing ex-Texas star Malik Jefferson. In the weeks since, Hardy hasn’t found a new home.

But this past weekend, the NFL waiver wire revealed that the Tiffin standout had a workout with the Steelers, who are also addressing depth after an injury to star running back Najee Harris.

Hardy was not alone in his workout with Pittsburgh, as former New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman and ex-Las Vegas Raiders RB Jalen Richard. Hardy’s two competitors have far more NFL experience than the ex-Cowboys player, but they haven’t won the job yet.

In fact, no one has. Since the Steelers worked out the former Dallas RB, they haven’t made any additions to the running back group. It’s unsure if they’re looking elsewhere, or if they’re taking their time choosing which of the trio will join the roster.

Hardy Released Early After Promising Rookie Year

With players like Micah Parsons winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning All-Pro honors, it can make a rookie season like Hardy’s 2021 season look like a failure. But in reality, Hardy achieved a good bit more than was expected of him last year.

Hardy was signed as an undrafted free agent after his time at Tipton, and always faced an uphill battle with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard locking down two roster spots, leaving maybe one or two spaces for depth behind them.

Hardy didn’t make the final 53-man roster, but earned a practice squad spot and eventually was called up after Pollard’s late-season injury. As Pro Football Reference shows, Hardy ended up earning four touches, going for 29 yards and adding a touchdown in the Cowboys’ final regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Hardy, just making a practice squad was going to be a challenge without his pedigree or draft standing. He not only did that, but kept his place and then answered the call when it was time. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the Cowboys RB room is crowded with Elliott, Pollard, and Rico Dowdle.

Cowboys RB on Way Back to Practice

As Hardy figures out his future and if it lies with the Steelers, the Cowboys are anticipating the return of Dowdle from COVID-19. Dallas Morning News insider Michael Gehlken initially reported that Dowdle contracted COVID-19, and missed his first training camp practice on August 4.

Dowdle remained out when the team returned to work on August 8, however Gehlken did snap a photo of the running back on the sidelines. So, Dowdle likely tested negative earlier in the morning but the Cowboys are bringing him back slowly considering the sickness.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse, LB Luke Gifford, RB Rico Dowdle and rookie CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart among the players not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/u4awOuAtKV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2022

Dowdle feels like a likely member for the 53-man roster even with his time out, as the timing of Hardy’s release felt like a way to get the former Tifton star a chance to get into another team’s training camp.