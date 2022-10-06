Big Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Acquire ‘Starting-Caliber’ WR

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their next starting receiver.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon compiled a list of the “biggest NFL trades” that could still happen in the month of October. One of the major trades sees the Cowboys acquire New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. As noted by Kenyon, Bourne played a major role for New England last season. However, his role has dipped big time during the 2022 season, as he’s seen action on just 28 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps.

Kenyon argues that Bourne could be a “solid addition” to Dallas and is a “starting-caliber” receiver.

“Bourne, whose contract runs through 2023, would be a solid addition for a receiver-needy roster,” says Kenyon. “While that list should include the Chicago Bears, a more interesting spot is the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Gallup is back, but Dallas has minimal depth behind him, CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown. Bourne would add a starting-caliber option to the Cowboys’ receiving corps and bolster the team’s chances of navigating a talented NFC in the postseason.”

Cowboys Lacking Receiver Depth

The Cowboys could use a third receiver considering their depth after CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is largely unproven.

While Noah Brown has been solid filling in for the previously injured Gallup — 18 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown — Dallas could probably use more firepower in the third receiver role.

The 27-year-old Bourne played a sizable role in New England’s offense during his first season last year, catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Bourne was one of two big signings at receiver for the Patriots during the 2021 offseason — Nelson Agholor being the other — after he spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, he’s caught just nine balls for 138 yards and no touchdowns through four games this season. During the Patriots’ most recent game versus the Green Bay Packers, Bourne saw action on just 26 of 58 snaps, catching two balls in the process.

A big reason for that lack of playing time is simply a numbers game. The Patriots continue to lean heavily on their longest-tenured receiver in Jakobi Meyers (team-leading 19 targets). Meanwhile, New England is utilizing offseason acquisition DeVante Parker as a deep threat (23.8 yards per reception) while also choosing to use Agholor — team-leading 14 receptions on 18 targets — over Bourne as the other receiver.

Bourne Ranked as One of NFL’s Better Receivers in 2021

According to Pro Football Focus, Bourne posted a 75.6 offensive grade last season. Perhaps most impressive is that Bourne also registered an 81.8 drop grade. In other words, the veteran receiver dropped just two of his 70 targets last season.

Among receivers with at least 60 snaps last season, Bourne ranked 27th in offensive grade and 16th in drop grade.

Bourne also has a decent clip of postseason experience, having played a key role in the San Francisco 49ers’ run to Super Bowl LV during the 2019 season. He also caught a team-leading seven passes for 77 yards in the Patriots’ postseason loss last year.

Among the Cowboys’ healthy receivers, Lamb and Gallup are the only ones who have seen extended action in the playoffs. Acquiring a proven option in Bourne will only help further bolster a receiving corps that was weakened during the offseason.