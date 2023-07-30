Proposed Cowboys Trade Sends $12 Million ‘Luxury’ Veteran To Saints

A proposed trade would see the Dallas Cowboys unload a key veteran following a career year.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Cowboys should consider trading defensive end Dorance Armstrong to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Ballentine argues that Armstrong has become a “luxury” for Dallas due to their bloated depth at the position.

“Dorance Armstrong is coming off a career year and has been a valuable player for the defense, but he’s become a luxury,” writes Ballentine. “The Cowboys already have a lot of depth on the edge. Micah Parsons continues to become more of a full-time edge player, giving them a crew that includes Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams and Viliami Fehoko Jr.”

Why the Cowboys Should Trade Dorance Armstrong

The 26-year-old Armstrong is coming off of a career year, posting 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits despite starting just five games and 47% of the defensive snaps. However, Dallas has a plethora of quality defensive ends, including arguably the league’s best one in Micah Parsons along with three-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence and veteran Dante Fowler.

Meanwhile, Sam Williams is entering just his second year while Viliami Fehoko is entering his rookie season.

With Armstrong entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed prior to the start of the 2022 season, he could be the most viable candidate of Dallas’ defensive ends — especially considering the banner season he’s coming off of.

Williams appeared in just 27% of the defensive snaps during his rookie season, but he showed potential as he notched four sacks and actually garnered a Defensive Rookie of the Year vote. As Ballentine writes, if Williams — a former second-round pick — and fourth-round pick Fehoko are to see valuable playing time this season, the Cowboys might have to unload Armstrong.

“Williams was a second-round pick last season and Fehoko was a fourth-rounder this year,” writes Ballentine. “If the Cowboys want to develop those two, they have to see on-field action. Trading away Armstrong would not only vacate those snaps but would also free up $5.8 million in cap space. That’s a big deal for a team that has contract extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott on the horizon.”

Why Dorance Armstrong is Unlikely to Replicate 2022 Season

Prior to the 2022 season, Armstrong had never come close to racking up 8.5 sacks in a single season. In fact, his career-high total prior to that year was when he registered five sacks during the 2021 season. Prior to the 2021 season, Armstrong posted just three combined sacks during his first three years in the NFL.

As Ballentine mentions, the Cowboys can take advantage of Armstrong’s outlier year — along with the Saints’ need for a young pass-rushing specialist — by acquiring a mid-round draft pick.

“The Saints might be a team to call. Cameron Jordan is 34 years old and they don’t have proven depth behind Carl Granderson,” writes Ballentine.

The Cowboys obviously have a need for pass rushers considering they play in the same division as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jalen Hurts. But the bloated depth chart at defensive end means Dallas can likely live without the services of Armstrong.