Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Acquire ‘Unique Passer’ From Hated Rival

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are on the hunt for a new quarterback.

Not only did the Cowboys lose an ugly 19-3 opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost their best player for an extended period of time. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported after the game, quarterback Dak Prescott will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a thumb injury that requires surgery.

Following the game, team owner Jerry Jones declared that Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback moving forward. However, the former undrafted free agent has just one career start to his name. Considering Dallas only has one other quarterback on their roster — practice squad QB Will Grier, who has never won an NFL game — it’s fair to assume the Cowboys will target a quarterback.

Fowler Proposes Cowboys Acquire Rudolph for Day 3 Pick

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler proposed, the Cowboys could show interest in a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rudolph previously served as the Steelers’ starting quarterback during the 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined due to injury. However, he’s fallen down to third on the quarterback depth chart due to the presence of starter Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Rudolph holds a respectable 5-4-1 record as a starter.

“If the Cowboys do explore the quarterback market, they would be wise to call the Pittsburgh Steelers on Mason Rudolph, who is currently relegated to third string despite a strong preseason,” says Fowler. “Pittsburgh received trade interest on him before roster cuts but would need a decent return to deal him. Giving up a Day 3 pick for a QB with a 5-4-1 record as a starter could be a prudent option for Dallas.”

The Cowboys hold a bloated amount of draft picks for the 2023 NFL draft. Not only do they hold all of their original selections for next year’s draft, they also have compensatory picks due to them.

Via Marc Delucchi of SB Nation:

“Who knows if Dallas or Jimmy Garoppolo is interested, but the Cowboys have all of their picks in 2023, are expected to get 3 comp picks, and clearly want to win now,” says Delucchi. “Jimmy’s contract would put Dallas over the cap, but the Niners could easily retain a chunk of his base salary.”

Why Rudolph is Appealing Option for Cowboys

Considering the Steelers have little use for Rudolph moving forward, it would probably wise to capitalize on the Cowboys’ injury to their star quarterback. Dallas is obviously desperate to add a veteran quarterback following Prescott’s injury. The Cowboys already have a number of injuries to key positions such as offensive tackle and wide receiver.

While Rudolph is no playmaker by any means, he has experience playing for a winning organization and he’s managed to last five years in Pittsburgh despite criticism from the local fan base. That’s the definition of a quarterback who is accustomed to surviving under pressure.

As Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton noted, Rudolph is a “unique passer” with the ability to throw the deep ball.

“Rudolph is a unique passer, not boasting a strong arm but able to throw deep balls effectively thanks to his touch and arc,” says Wharton.

Outside of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Rudolph is likely the most appealing option on the market. Considering Garoppolo holds a no-trade clause and plays for an NFC rival, Rudolph is likely the easier of the two to acquire.

If the Cowboys fail in their pursuit for Garoppolo, Rudolph becomes the next best option.