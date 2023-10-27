Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Acquire Champion to Replace Key Starter

As the trade deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys have a key position they could upgrade at.

In a trade scenario proposed by Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson, the Cowboys would acquire Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick. While Dallas currently lacks a 2024 fifth-round pick — they traded theirs during the 2023 NFL Draft — they could either acquire one at the deadline or instead flip a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Following the season-ending injury suffered by No. 1 cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys now feature Stephon Gilmore and former nickel cornerback DaRon Bland on the outside with Jourdan Lewis on the inside as the new nickel cornerback. By acquiring Douglas, they could then shift Bland back to the nickel position and stick Douglas as the corner on the outside, as suggested by Robinson.

“Instead, Dallas has shifted slot corner DaRon Bland to the outside to play alongside Stephon Gilmore,” writes Robinson. “He’s been excellent, but Jourdan Lewis has struggled inside. Would the Cowboys consider adding another outside CB and moving Bland back to the nickel?”

Potential Rasul Douglas Trade Would Impact Future

Not only would the move for Douglas have an impact on the present season for the Cowboys, it would have an impact on the team’s future after the 2023 season. That’s because Gilmore will be a free agent during the 2024 offseason, while Douglas is signed through the 2024 season.

“Rasul Douglas has spent time inside and outside during his NFL career, so he’d give Dallas options,” writes Robinson. “He’s also under contract through 2024, so he could stick on the Cowboys’ roster and take over for Gilmore, who is scheduled to reach free agency next spring.”

Douglas has served as the Packers’ starting cornerback since the 2021 season after beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2017. Not only did Douglas win a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the season, he started five games while appearing in 48% of the defensive snaps.

The 28-year-old veteran has started 56 of his 95 appearances and is coming off of a banner year in which he posted a career-high 85 tackles last season.

Rasul Douglas Ranks Among Top Cornerbacks in NFL

Despite the Packers’ lackluster play on the defensive end this season — they rank 21st in points allowed — their pass defense is a strong part of their unit. They rank eighth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns and ninth in yards per attempt allowed.

Douglas is one of the main reasons for that strong level of play. According to Pro Football Focus, Douglas has posted an 80.7 defensive grade and 85.6 grade in coverage this season. Among cornerbacks (with at least 100 snaps), Douglas ranks eighth in defensive grade and third in coverage grade.

Making the idea of a Douglas acquisition even more enticing is his versatility. He played 198 defensive snaps in the slot last season.

While the acquisition of Douglas could certainly bring the Cowboys’ defense to another level, team owner Jerry Jones is downplaying the idea of a trade before the deadline on October 31.

Via Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I don’t think there’s anything at a level that would that I would expect to do anything. I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something happen,” Jones said on Thursday, October 26.

While Jones continues to give off the idea that the Cowboys will stand pat at the deadline, the idea of acquiring a starting cornerback such as Douglas for a late-round draft pick would be too good of an offer to pass up.