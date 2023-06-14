Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Dealt Harsh Reality on Expectations

Dak Prescott has been the target of criticism during his career and it may not stop until he leads the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl. That’s what comes when you’re the quarterback for America’s Team.

Prescott is coming off a tumultuous season where he missed five games with a thumb injury but still tied for the league lead in interceptions, tossing 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. It’s naturally led to Prescott having a larger target on his back from his doubters.

Former Pro Bowl safety turned analyst Ryan Clark doesn’t see that stopping until Prescott brings home the ultimate prize.

“If you doubt him, you doubt him. Nothing’s going to change that. These are the doubters that say Dak Prescott can’t be a Super Bowl-caliber or Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Clark said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Let’s be real, for Dak Prescott, it’s Super Bowl or bust,” Clark said. “For him, it’s about taking that next step as a quarterback, and I believe until he does that, the doubters won’t be silenced.”

Clark is probably right but he also believes Prescott will turn around his play next season — especially when it comes to the turnovers.

“If you go back to 2019 and 2021, Dak Prescott was a top-five quarterback in this league,” Clark said. “I believe in ’19 he had 30 touchdowns and 10 picks, then in 2021, 37 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. If he backs off the interceptions, protects the football as we have known Dak Prescott to protect the football his entire career, he’s better than what he was last year.”

Dak Prescott Revved Up About ‘Texas Coast’ Offense

The Cowboys switched things up this season, parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and shifting the play-calling duties to head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott has been pleased with what he’s seen so far when it comes to the playbook.

“This is the ‘Texas Coast,'” Prescott told reporters at minicamp. “We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It’s got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we’ve done in the past and just marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that’s not out there.”

McCarthy has been equally pleased with Prescott and has some high hopes for his quarterbackʻs future.

“I have no interest in being known as some guru coach or a smart coach. I want smart, Hall of Fame-type quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “The only way to get there is you’ve gotta make them own the offense. You see it, he has the personality, but it’s just like anything. This is our first year of playing the way we want to play, and he’s done a really good job of taking ownership of that and with that the mental challenges. He’s knocked it out of the park.”

Dak Prescott Entering Crucial Season With Cowboys

Prescott is under contract through the 2024 season but an extension has been a topic of conversation this offseason. A deal would be beneficial for both sides. It would give the Cowboys some cap relief with some big numbers on the horizon and link Prescott to the team longer.

However, Prescott isn’t sweating it, leaving it in the hands of his representation and the Cowboys’ front office.

“Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team,” Prescott said in March. “Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen.”

Prescott would likely command $50 million per season or more on his next deal, depending on the QB market.