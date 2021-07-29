Proposed Trades Could Land Cowboys a Former Starting QB, Key Defender

The Dallas Cowboys continue to emphasize the team is always evaluating how to upgrade their roster as they proved with the recent signing of safety Malik Hooker. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski suggested two trade proposals that would give the Cowboys depth at quarterback as well improve their defensive line.

One trade idea has the Cowboys acquiring former Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. The signal-caller has become expendable after the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on June 9th that the asking price for Minshew could be as low as a fifth or sixth-round selection. The Cowboys’ current backup situation is under scrutiny with Dak Prescott sidelined during training camp with an arm injury.

“Pretty much everyone loves Minshew,” Sobleski detailed. “How can you not? The flair, the facial hair, the flowing locks, his uncanny accuracy in the short game and his penchant for making something out of nothing. But he’s a limited quarterback—something the Jacksonville Jaguars discovered last season. …The Cowboys don’t have the same kind of depth at quarterback. Andy Dalton signed with the Chicago Bears. Dallas is left with Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush as their backup options behind Dak Prescott. Minshew would be an upgrade if Prescott were to get hurt again (hopefully not).”

The Cowboys Did Not Address the Backup QB Position This Offseason

The Cowboys failed to address the backup quarterback spot this offseason in either the draft or free agency. This leaves Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush all competing to be the team’s backup quarterback. Andy Dalton signed with the Bears in free agency leaving a sizable void behind Prescott.

All signs point to Prescott being fully healthy aside from the recent arm scare, but it would be wise for the Cowboys to have better insurance behind a quarterback coming off two ankle surgeries. ESPN’s Field Yates labeled the Cowboys backup quarterback position as the team’s biggest weakness heading into the season.

“While the Cowboys are thrilled to have Prescott back and healthy, the depth chart behind him looks razor thin right now with Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci serving as the backups,” Yates explained. “As rosters thin in August, there will likely be more established quarterbacks who become available, and Dallas would do well to explore one of those options.”

Falcons DT Deadrin Senat Is Another Potential Trade Target

The defense was the Cowboys’ biggest area of focus this offseason but there are still question marks heading into 2021. Sobleski’s other trade proposal has the Cowboys snagging Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, bringing another familiar face to Dallas for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Senat has only played in seven games the last two seasons after contributing in 15 contests his rookie year.

“Deadrin Senat wasn’t drafted to play in a Dean Pees-led defense,” Sobleski explained. “Pees prefers bigger and more physical defensive linemen capable of holding the point of attack. Senat is more of a disruptive option, though he’s nowhere near the level of teammate Grady Jarrett. …Senat’s overall usage significantly declined after his rookie campaign, mainly due to injuries. But the Falcons originally drafted him in the third round to play for Dan Quinn, who now serves as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. The Cowboys need added help along their defensive interior, too.”