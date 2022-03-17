Randy Gregory Breaks Silence After Spurning Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has issued his first message since spurning the team in free agency, instead choosing the Denver Broncos.

Gregory published an Instagram post on Thursday, thanking the Broncos and his representation for getting a deal done.

“This is a week I’ll never forget,” Gregory wrote on Instagram, taggin Elway’s Steakhouse as the location. “(I) appreciate the Broncos organization for believing in me.”

Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos, which includes $28 million guaranteed.

Cowboys Didn’t Want Randy Gregory to Get Away

Gregory was a piece of the defense that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys were hoping to retain, with it being reported by Mike Fisher that the former second-round pick was the top priority this offseason.

“Knowing our time together and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through and some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well,” Jones said.

Gregory had six sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2021

The issue between Gregory and the Cowboys was a clause that voided his contract if fined/suspended for any drug offense or violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, per ESPN. Per Ed Werder, the Cowboys said that it is included in every Dallas player contract but Dak Prescott’s.

Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told their side of the story, saying it was something he had never seen before.

“No other teams have that language in their contracts,” Schaffer told Pro Football Talk. “No other teams. Never in 30 years have I seen that language.”

Cowboys Have Had Rough Ride in Free Agency





DEMARCUS LAWRENCE ASKED FOR COWBOYS TO RELEASE HIM AFTER 'DISRESPECTFUL' INITIAL OFFER Join the All Things Covered Bracket Challenge to compete for prizes! cbssports.com/ATCbrackets DeMarcus Lawrence details what it was like for him to play on the franchise tag, the relief of signing a long-term deal with the Cowboys and nearly leaving Dallas this week. Tank breaks down his negotiations with the team and why he felt… 2022-03-16T03:11:42Z

Gregory is not the only Cowboys defender to have a clash with the front office this offseason., Despite reworking his deal to give the team some extra cap space, DeMarcus Lawrence said he felt “disrespected” by the Cowboys’ initial offer to take a $9 million pay cut.

“(Executive vice president Stephen Jones) sent me over a number and I’m like, ‘What is this s–t, bro?’” Lawrence said on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson. “‘Why are y’all sitting here playing with me.’ You don’t want to know (the number) man; it’s disrespectful… I feel like it was disrespectful. I told them like, ‘Hey, man, the Cowboys have done a lot for me, and I thank y’all for everything y’all done, but I think it’s time for us to part ways, and I wish for y’all to cut me.’”

Lawrence’s agent, David Canter, whipped up a new deal that will pay him $30 million fully guaranteed over the next three seasons and the sides eventually figured it out.

“‘So let’s go out here and have a fruitful free agency and pick up the guys we need in order to win a Super Bowl. Because if I’m not getting this number, I won’t be here to help.’ Jerry was like, ‘Shoot, D-Law has been faithful to us for the last seven or eight years, give him his money. Jerry came in and got it straight.’”

The Cowboys were eyeing some of the more prominent pass-rushers in the free agency class — like Von Miller — but have struck out so far.