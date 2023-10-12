‘Realistic’ Trade Proposal Sees Cowboys Acquire Touchdown Machine

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their solution for their red zone woes.

In a “realistic” trade scenario proposed by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Cowboys would flip a conditional 2025 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. The two-time Pro Bowl running back is currently on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury during Week 5. However, while Conner is expected to miss at least four games, he’s not expected to miss the remainder of the season.

James Conner is One of NFL’s Best Red Zone Threats

As Barnwell argues, Conner has been one of the NFL’s best red zone threats since joining the Cardinals back in 2021. Furthermore, the Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s worst teams in the red zone this season following the departure of Ezekiel Elliott. While Tony Pollard has excelled as the starting running back, he has failed to convert on red zone opportunities, scoring just twice on nine touches inside the five-yard line.

“Dallas would be adding Conner to help solve its woes inside the red zone,” writes Barnwell. “Tony Pollard’s nine carries inside the 5-yard line have produced just two touchdowns, while the Cowboys have fallen from first in red zone conversion rate a season ago to 28th this campaign.”

The Cardinals’ 1-4 start to the season and their rumored interest in top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams for next year’s draft would make Arizona one of the clear sellers at the trade deadline. As productive as Conner has been as a member of the Cardinals, they could unload the veteran back — who has one year left on his deal — for something in return while moving forward with the 24-year-old Emari Demercado as the starting back.

While the 28-year-old Conner has a lot of wear-and-tear on his body, he had been pretty durable for the Cardinals until his recent knee injury, missing just five games over the past three seasons. In Dallas, he wouldn’t serve as the lead back like he does with Arizona — he would be a short-yardage and goal-line back to help complement Pollard as the starting running back.

Cowboys Struggling Drastically in Red Zone With Tony Pollard

Conner ranked second in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns during the 2021 season and also ranked third in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns during the 2018 season. As Barnwell further details, Conner is a viable red zone threat and could be the answer to Dallas’ red zone woes.

“Conner is not a superstar, but he has converted 29 touches inside the 5-yard line with the Cardinals into 16 touchdowns while playing behind a middling offensive line,” writes Barnwell. “It’s a small sample, but that 55% conversion rate is better than the league average for running backs over that time, which is just over 40%.”

Further protecting the Cowboys in this possible deal due to Conner’s knee injury would be the conditional draft pick given up. Barnwell explains that by making the draft pick a conditional one, the compensation would only increased based upon Conner’s production and availability.

“The Cowboys wouldn’t owe anything until Conner scores a touchdown in a Cowboys uniform, protecting them from scenarios in which he is unable to play at a meaningful level after his injury,” writes Barnwell. “They would owe a sixth-round pick if Conner scores one touchdown, a fifth-round pick if he finds paydirt four times or a fourth-round selection if he scores six touchdowns and/or runs for 500 yards over the remainder of the season.”

According to red zone rushing stats from last season, Conner tied for ninth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns inside the 10-yard-line with six touchdowns, converting on six of his 15 attempts (40%). That’s obviously a much higher conversion rate than Pollard’s two touchdowns on 16 rushing attempts inside the 10-yard-line this season (12.5%). In fact, Pollard’s conversion rate is by far the worst among the top 20 players in terms of rushing attempts inside the 10-yard-line.

Acquiring Conner won’t be a solution to all of the Cowboys’ problems; however, it’ll play a major role in improving Dallas’ woeful red zone offense.