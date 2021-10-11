Richard Sherman Sends Message to Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys emerging star Trevon Diggs has had an interception in every game this season, and the NFL is taking notice. Diggs has six interceptions through the first five games and kept the streak alive with an athletic grab against the Giants. After Diggs’ latest interception, Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman took to Twitter to co-sign for the cornerback winning Defensive Player of the Year.

“Bro @TrevonDiggs is DPOY right now!” Sherman tweeted on October 10. “Keep eating!”

Quinn Compared Diggs to Sherman

Sherman’s comments come just days after Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn compared Diggs to the veteran corner. Quinn coached Sherman in Seattle where he was the Seahawks defensive coordinator on their Super Bowl run during the 2013 season. The Cowboys coach declined to mentioned Sherman by name but admitted the best comparison for Diggs, “just came back in the league.”

“I hope we’re having this conversation that people are asking years from now and people are saying he reminds me of Trevon Diggs, because he is a very unique player with the length of his arms and his ball skills,” Quinn noted during his October 4th press conference. “So, I’ll leave that to you guys, but he is off to a fantastic start. I’ve certainly had players in my past that had his kind of length and ball skills but honestly, I love them both so I don’t want to compare one to the other, if that makes sense. He [the player who reminds Quinn of Diggs] just came back in the league. He just came back in the league.”

Prescott Labeled Diggs as the Best Cornerback in the NFL

SIX PICKS IN FIVE GAMES! TREVON DIGGS IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/tNX8HP2Yvh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 10, 2021

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott labeled Diggs as the best cornerback in the league after his two interceptions against the Panthers in Week 4. For those that want proof, Prescott encouraged people to “turn on the tape” of Diggs.

“For sure, I mean turn on the tape, watch what he’s doing, watch the guys that he’s following week in and week out, the best player,” Prescott noted in his October 3rd press conference. “Yeah, for sure and as I said, that’s a guy that I’ve been going against since the spring and I know the standard he holds himself to and he’s going to continue to get better, but yes it’s easy to see.”

Diggs Has More Interceptions Than 27 NFL Teams

Through five games, Diggs has notched more interceptions than 27 NFL teams, per 105.3 the Fan. Few quarterbacks know Diggs quite like Prescott who faces him every day in practice. Prescott admitted he learned the hard way not to throw in Diggs’ direction.

“I mean honestly that’s Diggs, some of these interceptions he’s getting, I learned long ago in the spring not to try him on those routes and those plays,” Prescott explained. “So, when he gets interceptions, I almost laugh like, ‘yeah I understand.’ I go back to, I want to say last year[s] training camp when he picked me off in back-to-back two-minute drills, and I knew then that there’s certain routes and certain concepts that you’ve got to know where he is and you’ve got to know his position.

“And he’s just a hell of a player, and he’s going to continue to get interceptions just because of the way he studies, because the way he goes about the game. He’s an instinctive player obviously, he has hands. He’s an old receiver, so he’s disguising a lot of these guys and then also just playing the best guy on the field. He’s going to get the opportunity so just proud of him.”