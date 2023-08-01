Cowboys RB Ronald Jones Sounds Off After Suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones defended himself on social media after he was hit with a two-game suspension on Monday for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jones took to X after the suspension was announced maintaining his innocence and telling his side of the story.

“I love this game and would never cheat it,” Jones wrote. “I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I will continue to work with my team to investigate how this happened so that it never happens again.”

Jones found some support in the comments of his post from fans.

“Hang in there Rojo and keep up the hard work, you’ll be all good,” one comment read.

Ronald Jones’ Roster Spot May Be at Risk With Cowboys

The Cowboys signed Jones this offseason to a one-year deal, bringing him to compete for a role behind Tony Pollard. With the suspension looming, his future with the team could potentially be at risk. Jones will miss games against he New York Jets and New York Giants. The first game he’ll be eligible to return for is on September 24 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones will still be permitted to practice during training camp and play in preseason games. His suspension will begin on September 3.

Jones won a ring last season with the Kansas City Chiefs but his role was minimal. He rushed for just 70 yards on 17 carries during the regular season. Jones’ best year was in 2020 when he rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones hasn’t flashed the upside of a former second-round pick lately but the Cowboys are confident he could become a contributor, helping fill the void left behind by the departure of Ezekiel Elliott.

“He’s an NFL quality back,” Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. “His run style fits what we do. He’s young enough to continue to grow and add something to us. And, again, we’re adding an experienced back that knows what it’s like in the NFL, that fits the system well, and he’s got some upside to be able to be a three-down back and some of those things.”

Cowboys Have Options Outside of Ronald Jones to Fill Backup RB Role

With Jones out of the picture, the Cowboys will want to get a closer look at the other options they have available. That includes Malik Davis and rookie Deuce Vaughn.

“I tell you, I’m loving Rico,” Cowboys coach coach Mike McCarthy said before the announcement of Jones’ suspension. “It’s great to have him back. Malik, he’s taken that jump that you’re looking for. Those two guys have really jumped out. Obviously, we’ve got to get Deuce involved. I think that’s important … He’s a guy that was on my mind during the summer.”

There’s a small chance that the Cowboys take a shot at reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott, who was let go in March in a cap-saving move. Elliott visited with the New England Patriots recently but it’s the only concrete interest the former rushing leader has seen this offseason.