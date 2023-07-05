Cowboys’ Veteran in Danger of Being Cut Before 2023 Season

The Dallas Cowboys have a strong roster, but that means cutting players who would typically be useful members of the squad. In terms of releases heading into the 2023 season, one name that stands out for Dallas is defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore has been a member of the Cowboys for the past three seasons, first joining the NFC East team as a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Gallimore has maintained a supporting role over that span, but Dallas sent a message by drafting Mazi Smith.

Smith is the latest addition to the Cowboys’ defensive line and will be getting plenty of playtime and opportunities as a first-round draft pick. For a player like Gallimore that flexes between starting and playing backup, it’s only more difficult to get chances and to prove that he is still valuable enough for a 53-man roster spot.

Further, Gallimore is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas can release him without any form of penalty, or they could potentially trade him before the 2023 season in order to “cash out” before his contract runs out.

Gallimore Maintains Roster Spot in Dallas

As a “Day 2” draft pick, Gallimore was in an interesting spot joining the Cowboys. There was certainly a path forward to becoming a starter and key factor for Dallas, but he was expected to at least contribute in a solid, auxillary way. It’s safe to say that the former Oklahoma Sooner has satisfied those expectations.

In 35 games, the 26-year-old has totaled three sacks, nine tackles for loss and two passes defended. Pro Football Reference shows that he has also started 14 games over the past three years, despite missing considerable time in 2021 due to injury.

Gallimore has not produced or made impact plays at a rate that would force him into a bigger role, but he has shown that he can hold his own at the NFL level. In fact, his three sacks are a sign that he is a better-than-average interior rusher.

Based on his numbers, it appears as if cutting Gallimore would be a tough decision. But if the Cowboys have no other options, trading him is a viable option.

Cowboys Could Trade

Heavy recently explored the idea of trading Gallimore, namely the idea of swapping him to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for running back Cordarelle Patterson. Dallas released veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, but have not added a feature back to replace him.

The Falcons are lacking in defensive line quality and depth and Gallimore could help that. He would also likely have a more direct path to a starting role in Atlanta, or at least more gametime.

Meanwhile, Patterson can be a veteran presence to give Pollard the occassional snap off. The former Tennessee star flexed from wide receiver to running back a few years back, and he could still be used as a “gadget” option in the receiver group as well.

In all, Dallas could do far worse than swapping a potential cut candidate for a player that could legitimately elevate the offense.