Cowboys Make Another Surprising Quarterback Cut: Report

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads as they finalized their 53-man roster with Dak Prescott as the lone quarterback currently on the team. The Cowboys not only released Will Grier but later cut Cooper Rush, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. Unlike Grier, Rush will not pass through waivers but is technically now free to sign with another team.

“Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush, person familiar with move said,” Gehlken tweeted on August 30, 2022. “He has accrued at least four years of NFL experience, so he’s not subject to waivers. Rush and Will Grier both off initial 53, but at least one likely returns. Rush threw game-winning TD at Vikings in first start.”

The Cowboys Plan to Re-Sign Rush: Report

The Cowboys are hoping to re-sign Rush as ESPN’s Todd Archer referred to the decision as “roster manipulation.” It will be interesting to see if a team like the Seahawks or Browns could make a run at Rush during this brief window.

“The Cowboys are keeping one QB on the 53-man roster for the time being: Dak Prescott,” Archer said in a series of August 30 tweets. “Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been released, according to sources. Rush does not go through waivers; Grier does. Likely both will be back in some form – PS or active – to serve as backup.

“Don’t be alarmed. It’s roster manipulation at the moment to be prepared for moves to come over the next few days. They can have a wink-wink deal with Rush since he’s a vested vet. Grier would be back if unclaimed as well.

“Many of these moves by teams today are ways to work around the 53-man roster limit. In effect, they are going with 56-57-man rosters with how practice squad callups now work these days.”

Will the Cowboys Re-Sign Grier?

Archer’s report indicates the Cowboys are sold on Rush as the team’s backup quarterback, assuming the signal-caller re-signs with Dallas as expected. It would be a surprise if Rush is not back on the active roster if the Cowboys are able to bring back the quarterback.

It had been a heated preseason battle for the backup job with Grier arguably performing better than Rush during the exhibition contests. Rush’s experience starting against the Vikings in Prescott’s absence last season appears to have been a major factor in the decision.

Grier’s status with the Cowboys is less certain as he will pass through waivers, leaving open the possibility that he will be claimed by a team looking for depth at quarterback. Grier’s play during the preseason likely turned some heads around the league, but the quarterback is a potential Cowboys practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Grier throughout training camp and now will likely hope that another team does not claim the quarterback.

“I think Will’s made a step [forward] clearly,” McCarthy explained during an August 9 press conference. “I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You could feel the command. I think coming in at the time that he came in [last season], the language barrier [of the offense] is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours.

“[Grier] was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off. But I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he definitely has the type of playmaking ability, not only to make plays in a pocket, but definitely out of the pocket.”