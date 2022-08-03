Cowboys Release ‘Athletically Gifted’ LB in New Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys roster got a little bit smaller on August 3 as the team may be setting up a new addition to the roster.

Before the team’s Wednesday practice, Dallas announced that undrafted free agent linebacker Aaron Hansford. Hansford had initially started training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, but now that he’s healthy, the Cowboys are releasing the former Texas A&M star.

“LB Aaron Hansford passed his physical and was waived on Wednesday,” the team Tweeted.

This now leaves the team with a free roster spot, and considering the recent injury to WR James Washington, Dallas has been linked to a move for a wide receiver. That being said, the team should also have a free roster spot once they move Washington to the IR.

So, this could be space for a new receiver, but it could also be the Cowboys setting up space for a new linebacker in free agency or trade.

Background on Hansford

Dallas hasn’t seen an extensive amount of roster movement over the past couple weeks, but that will obviously change with training camp fully underway and cut deadlines looming. However, Hansford marks the second player released by the Cowboys since training camp began.

Hansford joined Dallas as a UDFA after being passed over in the 2022 NFL draft. It was a bit surprising for Hansford to fall that far, as NFL.com described him as “athletically gifted” and projected him to be drafted in the fourth round after a decent career with Texas A&M.

The linebacker never truly broke out in College Station, but did put up 15.5 tackles for loss in his final two years according to Sports Reference. Over his final three seasons with the Aggies, he had a total of 7 sacks.

Now, the difficulty of Hansford’s transition to the NFL continues with his release from the Cowboys.

Cowboys Not ‘Closing the Door’ on Star LB

One of the most prominent names linked to the Cowboys this summer has been former Minnesota Vikings star and current free agent Anthony Barr. Barr is a four-time Pro Bowler, but the Cowboys have yet to add the linebacker.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says the team is evaluating their current options before fully considering an addition of the former Viking.

“And although they opened training camp without making a move on Barr, vice president Stephen Jones said the four-time Pro Bowler remains a viable option,” said Hill. “He said the team wanted to take a look at second-year linebacker Jabril Cox and other linebackers in training camp before making a final decision on Barr, who has played eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.”

Barr would likely be an immediate starter on the Cowboys roster, or at the very least see an extensive amount of playing time. That being said, the Cowboys have been slow to make any major free agency moves this offseason and it feels like Dallas is as likely to avoid Barr as they are to sign him.