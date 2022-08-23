Cowboys Cut Veteran TE, Four Others in New Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have made their second wave of roster cuts as the 2022 regular season approaches, saying goodbye to a veteran pass-catcher in the process.

Dallas trimmed the roster to 85 players last week, and has now cut it down to 80 ahead of the deadline according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“The Cowboys have settled their kicking competition, at least for now, by releasing Lirim Hajrullahu, according to a source. That leaves Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into Friday’s preseason game against Seattle,” Archer Tweeted on August 23. “Other roster moves include: LB Christian Sam (waived/injured) TE Jeremy Sprinkle (injured) WR Jaquarii Roberson CB Quandre Mosely.”

Roberson and Mosely were undrafted free agents that joined the Cowboys after the 2022 NFL draft, while Sam joined the team at 26, four years after initially being drafted by the New England Patriots. None of those three releases come off surprising due to their relatively quiet training camps.

However, the release of Hajrullahu is a major one in terms of the future at kicker. Dallas will still likely add another option before the regular season, but it leaves Maher as the frontrunner going forward.

Further, Sprinkle being on the outs is a major signifier of what will come next for the tight end group.

Cowboys Deciding Kicker Battle?

Dallas has had a rotating cast at kicker this offseason after the departure of Greg Zuelein as the team’s starter. Since, Jonathan Garibay, Hajrullahu, and now Maher have all taken turns as the sole kicker on the roster.

But don’t look at Maher being on the roster as a confirmation that he will be Dallas’ starter come Week 1. Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr. states that Dallas is still in the free agency market.

“Maher still not guaranteed to make final roster. Cowboys looking at other kickers before final cuts. But he is in drivers seat,” Hill Jr. Tweeted on August 23.

Maher still not guaranteed to make final roster. Cowboys looking at other kickers before final cuts. But he is in drivers seat https://t.co/0BtsMaTlnb — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 23, 2022

If Dallas is still in the market, it will be interesting to see how quickly they add a new option. With the last and biggest wave of roster cuts remaining, it feels likely the Cowboys will wait and see who becomes available just before the regular season.

Sprinkle Out, Rookie In?

Heavy recently covered that Sprinkle was predicted to be cut before the regular season, and it has now come true. As Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken said, Sprinkle struggled in the team’s first preseason game and never really found footing in training camp.

Having a nagging Achilles injury did not help the former Arkansas tight end’s case, as he missed time early in August and then was forced to miss practice again late last week before the preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, before being ruled out for the game itself.

Sprinkle was competing with Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon and Jake Ferguson for the backup roles behind Dalton Schultz, and there’s a real chance that Dallas will now keep the remaining four tight ends as its group.

There’s a chance they only roll with three tight ends, but either way, this is major news for Hendershot as he tries to make a 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.