Cowboys Make Roster Moves With QB & 9-Time Pro Bowler, Turn Course on WR

The Dallas Cowboys are once again elevating Will Grier to serve as the team’s backup quarterback against the New York Giants in Week 3. Joining him on the active roster is nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters who is expected to take snaps at guard in the Monday Night Football matchup, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Not only is Peters active for Week 3, but the veteran offensive lineman will no longer be on the team’s practice squad as Dallas signed their former rival to the active roster.

“Cowboys are signing OL Jason Peters to their 53-man roster today, person familiar with situation said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on September 26. “QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon are standard elevations. All will be in uniform tonight at Giants. McKeon to be busy on special teams.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, Peters could potentially start for the Cowboys in the team’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Giants. Regardless, Peters will be on a snap count as he makes his 2022 debut for Dallas.

“One more note: Cowboys OL Jason Peters will play guard on MNF — slides inside against the Giants on a snap count,” Schultz detailed on Twitter.

Gallup Will Not Play vs. Giants: Report

Learn the name Jalen Tolbert. pic.twitter.com/mA0kG1Lh70 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 21, 2021

Heading into Week 3, head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones both hinted that Michael Gallup could return against the Giants. Instead, the Cowboys will sideline Gallup for another week as he continues to get back to full strength after a season-ending ACL injury. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Gallup did not suffer a setback in his recovery.

“I followed up on this. No setbacks from a physical standpoint according to a source,” Slater tweeted on September 26. “They just think he needs another week. Interesting.”

Despite Gallup’s absence, there is a bit of positive news as rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert is expected to make his NFL debut. Tolbert was a healthy inactive for the team’s first two games of the season.

“As others have reported, Michael Gallup will be inactive tonight, per sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer noted on Twitter. “Cowboys want to be sure he feels fully ready to go for long haul. Third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will make his debut. TE Dalton Schultz (knee) will be game-time call. Jason Peters to be added to 53.”

Prescott Could Return vs. Eagles in Week 6: Report

From @NFLGameDay: Still, the earliest #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be out there is 4 weeks from surgery. That #Eagles game on Oct. 16 would be a solid spot. pic.twitter.com/BEl9HoTOHp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Cooper Rush will once again serve as the team’s QB1 as Dak Prescott continues to recovery from hand surgery. Grier is being elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week. Dallas hosted three free-agent quarterbacks for a September 21 tryout: Case Cookus, Reid Sinnett and J’Mar Smith.

Despite the recent workout, the Cowboys have yet to make a move to sign a third quarterback during Prescott’s absence. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the earliest Prescott will return is against the Eagles for the Week 6 rivalry matchup.

“Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to get the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb before Monday night’s game against the New York Giants,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill wrote on September 26. “…The good news is that there is not a lot of swelling in his hand around the fracture. It’s a matter of him gripping the ball and being able to throw.