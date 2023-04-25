Cowboys Urged to Cut Veteran After Three Seasons: ‘Move On’

The Dallas Cowboys still have time (and the 2023 NFL draft) before “cut season” begins in earnest, but one name stands out as a release candidate.

Dallas has a few areas of the roster that contend with any NFL team in terms of depth. One of those spots is on the defensive line, as the Cowboys boast multiple household names in the trenches.

There will be an “odd man out” in a talented group like that, and it seems like the natural choice is defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. Gallimore has been a member of the Cowboys’ roster for the past three seasons after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Gallimore has been a fine depth option, but the issue with him heading into the 2023 season is the level of production and his salary. The Cowboys aren’t afraid to spend money, but they also know that saving salary cap space is vital with contract extensions for players like QB Dak Prescott looming around the corner.

Gallimore Heads to Dallas via NFL Draft

Gallimore was drafted out of Oklahoma, but the now 26-year-old lineman hails from Ottawa, Ontario and actually played his high school football in Canada. He then spent five years with the Sooners before being selected by Dallas in 2019.

As a rookie, Gallimore was actually handed nine starts, although his snap count shows he was rotating quite a bit. According to Pro Football Reference, he notched four tackles for loss as a rookie and added a half-sack.

2021 was a disappointing campaign for Gallimore due to an injury cutting short a strong start. In five games, the 6’2″ defender had 1.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss before being placed on the injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Gallimore added another sack and two tackles for loss to his resume in 2022 but was only used as a backup through the course of the season.

Cowboys Can Reload

Spotrac says that Gallimore is going to make a $2.74 million salary in 2023, the highest among any of the listed defensive tackles. That is partially due to the Cowboys only having four DTs on the roster, but it’s also because Gallimore is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Dallas traded for Johnathan Hankins last year in an effort to bolster the interior of the defensive line, and they’re actually paying him less than half of what Gallimore is getting. Osa Odighizuwa burst onto the scene in a major way over the past two seasons with 6 sacks, and is also getting half of Gallimore’s pay.

There’s always a chance that Gallimore elevates his game in a contract year, but the Cowboys have a better chance of success by adding another young talent in the draft. Gallimore’s production is not so strong that it couldn’t be replicated, perhaps even from a rookie.

Otherwise, there are cheaper, proven veterans that could bring what Gallimore brings to the table. The former Oklahoma star has been a solid piece for Dallas, but it’s time for the Cowboys to move on.