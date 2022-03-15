Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Recruiting Multiple Pro Bowlers to Dallas

Micah Parsons is hard at work attempting to make the Dallas Cowboys defense even better for 2022. The star linebacker took to Twitter, tagging free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner and pass rusher Von Miller with three eyeball emojis amid rumors that the Cowboys have an interest in both defenders.

The early indications are the Cowboys’ talks with Miller appear to be more advanced than anything with Wagner. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported on March 15 that there is a mutual interest between Miller and the Cowboys.

“Whiff on Randy Gregory but I’m told there is a very strong interest on Von Miller’s part in coming to Dallas. Got a home very close to the facility 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Slater said in a series of March 15 tweets. “Are the Cowboys pursuing Von Miller? ‘Doing due diligence’ per source. There ya go folks. That might appease the fan base if they got this one done. Another source ‘we’re working on it’ let’s put it this way. Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams NEVER yielded these responses.”

The Cowboys Are on Wagner’s ‘Secondary List of Options’: Report

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported there is also some mutual interest between the Cowboys and Wagner following his release by the Seahawks. Werder reported on March 11 that the Cowboys “contacted free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner and expressed their interest.”

Time will tell if the Cowboys are willing to give Wagner the kind of contract he is seeking. Days later, Werder added that the Cowboys are among Wagner’s “secondary list of options.”

“My understanding is Bobby Wagner is pursuing interest in the No. 1 team on his preferred list,” Werder tweeted on March 14. “He has the Cowboys and DC Dan Quinn high on his secondary list of options.”

Gregory Was Upset by the Contract Language in the Cowboys’ Offer

Parsons is putting on his recruiting hat after Randy Gregory had a late change of heart. Gregory initially agreed to a new deal with the Cowboys before language in the contract offer prompted the pass rusher to join the Broncos.

“Sources say language that Randy Gregory objected to is standard language in every Cowboys player contract w/ one exception _ Dak Prescott,” Dallas Morning News’ David Moore detailed on Twitter on March 15. “Clause gives club the right to void or withhold money if player is fined by NFL. Sources stress it has never invoked the clause.”

Parsons Played Through a Hyperexetended Knee Injury During 2021

Parsons was a revelation for the Cowboys during his rookie season in 2021. Dallas had been targeting a cornerback in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft but when Jaycee Horn along with Patrick Surtain II went off the board, the Cowboys traded down and turned to Parsons. The star linebacker revealed that he played through a hyperextended knee throughout the season.

“Actually, like the whole season I’ve been battling a knee injury,” Parsons told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks during a February 11 interview. “During camp, I was making a tackle. It was against the Rams when we had that practice thing and I like hyperextended my knee.

“And it was just at a pivotal point, it was like, ‘bro, i’m in a position battle.’ Like, I’m going against Jaylon [Smith]. …it was just something that just kept lingering, because when you hyperextend something, it needs rest.”