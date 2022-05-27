5-Time Pro Bowler Would Be a Major Addition for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys still have a few roster moves the team needs to make to have a chance at making a deep playoff run this upcoming season. The good news is there is plenty of veteran talent still remaining in free agency as training camp approaches.

One player the Cowboys would be wise to explore signing is Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. As the Cowboys look to replace Randy Gregory, they may need to not only add more edge rushers but bolster the middle of the defensive line to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Suh’s resume is as impressive as any NFL defender with his accomplishments including being a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro player and most importantly, played a key role in the Bucs winning the Super Bowl during the 2020 season. The defensive lineman’s days of being a star may be behind him, but Suh can still be a key part of a defensive rotation for a contender.

Suh posted six sacks, 27 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery while starting all 17 games in 2022. The imposing pass rusher earned a dismal 49.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season but is two years removed from receiving a 69.6 overall score while notching a 74.3 for his run defense in 2020.

The Cowboys Need to Bolster the Defensive Line

The Cowboys current rotation on the middle of the defensive line does not strike fear in opponents. Trysten Hill has underwhelmed since being the No. 58 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and there is no guarantee he will make the final roster. Other players expected to be key parts of the Cowboys rotation at defensive tackle include Neville Gallimore, Quinton Bohanna, Osa Odighizuwa and Carlos Watkins. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell detailed why Suh is still one of the best available free agents.

“Suh might not be the two-way force we saw during his time with the Lions, and the Bucs were careful to reduce his snap rate down from 77% in 2019 to 63% this past season, but he’s still a reliable interior disruptor,” Barnwell wrote on May 12, 2022. “The man just doesn’t get hurt; Suh hasn’t missed a single game due to injury as a pro across 12 campaigns.”

The Raiders, Bucs & Browns Have All Shown an Interest in Suh: Report

Suh, man. Still got it. Shaq very close to strip sack here pic.twitter.com/wiuMJyHr8Q — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) November 24, 2021

The Cowboys will have competition if they choose to enter the Suh sweepstakes. 247Sports’ Brad Stainbrook reported on May 15 that the Raiders, Browns and Bucs have all shown an interest in signing Suh this offseason.

“The Browns have had interest in five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at times this offseason,” Stainbrook said. “The Browns, Raiders, and Buccaneers are teams in the mix for Suh, a league source told TheOBR.com.”

Dallas has been notably frugal this offseason partly due to the salary cap constraints the Cowboys faced. The front office passed on Gregory, released La’el Collins and traded Amari Cooper to the Browns. Suh signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Bucs last offseason but is unlikely to find a similar deal for 2022.

Heading into free agency, Pro Football Focus projected Suh would sign a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason. The Cowboys have an estimated $10.8 million in cap space, per Spotrac, that would likely allow the team to add Suh and a few more key players.